First: “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day,” and mask restrictions are pretty much lifted — with some exceptions.

Then: We’re bringing you our analysis of the major election law changes that Pa. Republicans proposed yesterday.

And: Game night for the 76ers. Where do Joel Embiid’s superb playoff numbers rank among NBA G.O.A.T.s? There are four stats to consider.

Philly’s COVID-19 restrictions changed at 12:01 this morning. The remaining mask requirements are pretty much over, with a few exceptions, and the mandatory indoor mask mandate has officially expired, per the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Fully vaccinated people can shed their masks both indoors and outdoors, the city says.

Unvaccinated people are still “strongly recommended” to keep wearing masks both indoors and outdoors, but the city said they are no longer required to do so.

And the rules of the game have changed for restaurants, too.

It’s worth noting that Philadelphia still faces the long task of vaccinating more of its residents, as rates of vaccination have nearly plateaued recently. Reporter Jason Laughlin’s story has all the details on the mask rules changes and vaccination numbers.

Pa. Republicans unveiled their first proposal for overhauling the state’s election system with a bill introduced yesterday calling for stricter voter identification requirements, in-person early voting, and signature verification of mail ballots, among other major changes.

The scrutiny will be intense, and the obstacles for Republicans will be considerable. GOP leaders are trying to keep their party unified while also winning the approval of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Despite no evidence of widespread fraud, especially involving fake identities, Republicans have long pushed for stricter voter ID. But such rules can raise barriers for low-income voters, older voters, and voters with disabilities. Wolf has already said any new voter ID requirements are a nonstarter.

Election administration has become a highly charged political issue in Harrisburg and across the country, with Democrats accusing Republicans of seeking to weaponize election rules to disenfranchise voters. Several Republican-controlled state legislatures have sought to tighten voting laws in the wake of the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump’s lies about fraud and election rigging.

We analyzed the proposal before it was introduced to give you a look at the major election overhaul proposed by Republicans.

A taste of Normandy is totally accessible in our backyard, the place to be.

📀 These are the best record stores in Philly, ahead of Record Store Day on Saturday.

🎞️ Inquirer reporter Jesenia De Moya Correa talked to Lin-Manuel Miranda and key cast members from the highly anticipated musical movie In the Heights, which is streaming today.

🌈 Here are the best things to do in Philly this weekend and next week.

🎭 You could also go to PAPA, the promising Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists’ first 10-day festival, for the reading of Vampires vs. Chinese Cowboys: A Lo Mein Western and stay for the Memory Rush! screening. What the festival celebrates: “multitudinousness.”

Opinions

“Dealing with Putin will not only take Biden’s smarts in Geneva, but requires a rethink by politicians who continue to undermine America’s democratic institutions. They are doing Putin’s business for him even though Trump is gone,” columnist Trudy Rubin writes about the tenets of democracy vs. autocracy.

The public library system reopening in full is the key to the city recovering from the devastating impact of COVID-19, writes the Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates separately from the newsroom.

“The vast majority of transgender youth do not desire to become elite-level athletes. They just want the chance to play,” Nadia Dowshen, Chris Renjilian, and Alfred Atanda Jr. write that transgender sports bans need to be rejected.

After thrilling fans with virtual performances during lockdown, the gospel band Take 6 today takes their act to Bristol Township’s brand-new amphitheater, Metro reports.

Do you agree with where Rocky and Creed rank on the Chicago Tribune’s best sports movies list?

As we approach the dog days of summer, here are some tips on how to keep your canine healthy if they’re chomping down on cicadas, according to USA Today.

Your Daily Dose of | More Mare

Over in Delco yesterday, Wawa celebrated the opening of a new store with “Mare of Easttown Day,” a nod to the locally flavored HBO sensation, and the people behind and in front of the camera had a strong showing. If you watched along or are still watching, spot your faves. Delco Delcoed. Hard.