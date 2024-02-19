🇧🇷 Let’s hit the ice | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, good people!

The snow is gone, but chilly temperatures are sticking around today. The silver lining? The sun will make an extended appearance.

For today’s top story, we’re hitting the ice with a local athlete who just repped Brazil at the Winter Youth Olympics. Our very own Kristen Graham, who has a Pulitzer Prize, which is essentially journalism’s version of an Olympic gold medal, will walk you through his story.

And as a former New Yorker, Ashley relates to our “only in Philly” story from Anthony R. Wood. She recently walked by the Azalea Garden, where Wood reflected on how different life is here compared to New York, and it hit a nerve. This one’s poetic.

Let’s dive in.

🎤 Now we’re passing the mic over to Kristen A. Graham:

It’s cheesy but true: The very best part of my job as The Inquirer reporter covering the School District of Philadelphia is going into classrooms and talking to kids and educators. So when I heard about Lucas Koo, a 17-year-old Masterman student who just so happens to have been the first athlete in years to represent Brazil in short-track speedskating at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea, I had to tell that story.

I loved spending time with Lucas, learning about everything from how he was when he first stepped onto the ice (age 4, because of a 10-free-lessons special) to what his favorite junk food is: Popeye’s, no question. Lucas was honest about what it’s like balancing being a high-achieving student at one of the city’s best schools with being an elite athlete — tough; he practices three hours a day most days, and spends hours in the car to be able to do so. (His mom put her career on hold so Lucas could chase his dream.)

Sometimes, people roll their eyes or heave a knowing sigh when I tell them I cover Philadelphia schools, often better known for academic troubles than anything else. But Lucas’ story is emblematic of what I see so often — there’s such potential, so many talented students and amazing stories in the district. This was a fun one to cover!

Read Kristen’s full profile of the 17-year-old sensation.

Recent research out of Penn State’s Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis found that Philadelphia teachers leave the profession at very high rates — higher than the rest of the state, and higher than the rate at which local education schools are graduating new teachers.

The study found that 20% of charter teachers and 18% of district teachers left the profession in their first year. After five years, the attrition rate dropped to 9% for district teachers but was 17% for charter teachers.

The Inquirer spoke to three Philadelphia educators who are considering leaving, or have already made their decision to go, including:

✏️Takia McClendon, fourth-grade teacher in North Philadelphia: “I come here because I love this job, I love these kids, but I don’t know how long I can survive.”

✏️Maddie Luebbert, an English teacher at Kensington Health Sciences Academy: “I’ve felt like my job is impossible, and I do work in a place that I really love with an administration that is very respectful and supportive.”

✏️A 28-year-old high school teacher who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal: “This is so not set up for me to be at my best. I feel like I’m on my own.”

Read reporter Kristen Graham’s (busy Mondee) full dispatch from the classroom.

What you should know today

My ‘only in Philly’ story

🎤 Now I’m handing it over to Anthony R. Wood:

The Azalea Garden behind the Art Museum was in full bloom on a brilliant May afternoon in hues that language can’t fully capture.

I’ve always had a bee phobia, but I couldn’t help but watch close up as one appeared to be tickling its stomach luxuriantly on azalea filaments.

I recently had moved back to Philly from New York, and was ready to return. I missed Central Park; the scale of the buildings, in an era when Philly’s skyline was more modest; the density, and maybe that “energy.”

Maybe not. One of Evelyn Waugh’s most famous characters observed that New Yorkers mistook energy for neuroses. Come to think of it, he had a point. Central Park? It’s an oasis; Fairmount Park, an all-city sanctuary.

That afternoon I returned to the three-story house I was renting two blocks from City Hall, fit maybe for the average Manhattan real estate baron.

I rejoined a real neighborhood where families lived, neighbors socialized and bickered, and friends greatly enjoyed complaining about a city none of us planned to leave. — T. Wood

Have a wonderful week. I celebrated Valentine’s Day at my favorite restaurant, Kanella. I saw Cat Power at the Keswick Theatre sing all Bob Dylan covers, and it was so, so special.

👋Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer, and have a great day.

