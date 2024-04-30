Parker’s watered-down affordable housing goal | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker pledged to build 30,000 units of affordable housing. But her plan has changed since she was on the campaign trail. And in Chestnut Hill, a new stretch of boutiques, galleries, and bookstores are being opened by people of color, in turn servicing an evolving and increasingly diverse neighborhood.

Let’s get into it on another unnervingly warm April day.

While on the campaign trail, now-Mayor Cherelle L. Parker voiced an ambitious plan to build 30,000 units of affordable housing to benefit low-income Philadelphians. Now that she’s in office, the goalposts have shifted to 30,000 units built or repaired over four years, “affordable” or not.

🏠 That goal includes privately constructed homes, houses repaired using government-funded programs, and new market-rate rental units.

🏠 The new target is more achievable, but still ambitious: Fewer than 15,000 construction permits were issued during former Mayor Jim Kenney’s first term.

🏠 One strategy the administration aims to employ to make it happen is easing regulations to encourage more and faster private development: “Time is money,” said John Mondlak, the interim director of planning and development. “If you can get people through the permitting a lot quicker, then that saves them money and that allows production to increase.”

Reporters Sean Collins Walsh and Jake Blumgart explain what the 30,000-units goal looks like in practice, and the roadblocks the mayor might face in reaching it.

What you should know today

A speculative fiction bookstore. An art gallery. A medspa.

🛍️ In Chestnut Hill, more than two dozen businesses have opened in the past two years — many of them owned by people of color.

🛍️ It’s a marker of change for a Northwest Philly neighborhood that’s still majority white, but growing increasingly diverse. To some residents, that diversity is its best quality.

🛍️ “If I could put a blueprint for what I wanted it to be, it’s here,” said one first-generation immigrant and queer resident who just moved to the neighborhood a year ago. “I never felt in place [in Center City], but [here] it’s diverse, queer-friendly, and a lot of Black-owned businesses. I love it.”

It wasn’t always this way. The Inquirer’s Earl Hopkins spoke to shop owners and residents about the changing face of Chestnut Hill, and why many see diversity as a strength.

Photo of the day

