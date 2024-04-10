Mayor Parker’s first 100 days | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies with high temps around 70.

Today marks 100 days from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s start as the 100th mayor of Philadelphia. Our top story digs into the biggest issues she’s tackled so far, and what’s still to come for each of them.

And in Kensington, where Parker is focusing much of her political energy, meet a 33-year-old barber who has been quietly giving free haircuts next to the Ave for years.

The first 100 days of any public official’s tenure are closely watched. That’s when they set their priorities, staff up, and meet stakeholders.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker — the city’s 100th mayor, and the first woman in charge — was privately sworn into office on Jan. 1, one day before her public inauguration. From a rash of SEPTA shootings to pushback on her stance on syringe exchange programs, Philly’s newest chief executive has faced an eventful start.

Five issues have most defined her time in office so far: boosting public safety, stabilizing Kensington, fighting the “Filthadelphia” reputation, creating more affordable housing, and shaking up education policy.

What has the Parker administration said and done about each of these issues? What actions are still to come? The Inquirer’s Anna Orso and Sean Collins Walsh examine Parker’s first 100 days.

Under the El near Kensington Avenue, Josh Santiago is serving fades and beard trims to anyone who needs them. He calls his clients “the most beautifulest people that you ever met your entire life.” Many are homeless or addicted to opioids.

Santiago has known that life, too. But a decade out from drug dealing, he estimates he’s given 12,000 free haircuts throughout the country via his mobile barbershop. In Philly, he also offers his phone number and a ride to a treatment center as soon as a customer says they’re ready.

Less tangible is what he gets in return.

The Inquirer’s Max Marin recently spent the day with Santiago and talked peace, purpose and forgiveness.

