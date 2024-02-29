A surge in medical malpractice cases | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This particular Thursday — or as I like to call it, Friday Jr. — also happens to be Leap Day. Why February gets an extra date every four years is quite the astronomical saga, so stay tuned for an intriguing history lesson.

But first, our top story highlights the significant rise in the number of medical malpractice lawsuits last year in Philadelphia, which coincides with a change in a rule that dictates where cases can be filed.

Philly saw more malpractice cases filed in 2023, in part due to a rule change that now allows cases to be filed in the city rather than in the county where the incident occurred.

By the numbers: 544 cases were filed in Philadelphia last year, an increase of 33% from the average annual caseload in the three years before the pandemic.

“It looks like we’re settling into a number that’s around 45 filings per month, which will be the new normal for Philadelphia,” said Daniel J. Anders, an administrative judge in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court’s trial division, during a webinar on the court’s new system for managing medical malpractice cases.

Playing catch-up: The number of lawsuits filed in Philadelphia fell during the pandemic, but a backlog still formed. In response, the Philadelphia trial court developed a process to move cases through the system more quickly and encourage more cases to settle long before trial.

Cases progressing through the courts before the rule change already resulted in large verdicts last year against Temple University Health System, the University of Pennsylvania Health System, and a group including the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. The city’s courts last year yielded four verdicts of at least $10 million.

Keep reading for a closer look at the rise in cases and to see how the trend toward high verdicts is starting to affect Pennsylvania’s malpractice insurance market.

Feb. 29 is the one day every four years where we learn that we really can make up for lost time — in this case 1,440 minutes, or 24 hours. This all gets rather cosmically complicated, and unraveling it was quite a saga, but here are the SparkNotes:

It takes Earth about 365¼ days to make the annual 574 million-mile trip around the sun. Our calendars don’t do quarter days. Thus, every four years we give day-deprived February an extra day for the sake of keeping whole numbers in our yearly scorekeeping.

We can thank Julius Caesar, a lesser-known astronomer, for bringing order to the calendar. But time flies when you’re hurtling through space at 67,000 mph and things got out of kilter.

It took Renaissance Pope Gregory XIII to get us where we are today. We should be good for the next few thousand years. — Tony Wood

Leap days will eventually be obsolete, give or take 4 million years. Read on for Tony’s full breakdown of this phenomenon.

An Academy Award-nominated actor and star from the TV series Empire said it’s “immoral” to tax descendants of slaves. A federal judge in Philadelphia just ordered that actor to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes.

Who was it?

A) Malik Yoba

B) Jussie Smollett

C) Terrence Howard

D) Trai Byers

📸 Browsing: A gallery of scenes on film from Florida during Phillies spring training, captured by Inquirer staff photographer Heather Khalifa.

💻 Anticipating: Flyers beat reporter Jackie Spiegel’s Reddit AMA. She’ll be answering your burning questions tonight as the trade deadline approaches. Join the conversation at 6 p.m.

👀 Watching: What’s next for Congress after Mitch McConnell announced he will step down as Senate Republican leader.

Hint: Verizon Hall, the cello-shaped concert room at the Kimmel Center, is getting a new moniker — something with a decidedly more Philadelphia flair.

ADORE MALLS RIHANNA

