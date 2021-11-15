I went to my local supermarket this weekend to stock up. My family keeps a tight budget, so we generally get a lot of the same things each trip. And that means we usually know what the damage will be, give or take a few bucks.

But as I fumbled with trying to bag it all into my own totes, I wasn’t keeping a close eye on the screen. The bill was $90 higher than we usually spend. 9-0.

That’s the subject of today’s top story, a look at how much rising inflation is affecting our favorite Philly goods. From cheesesteaks to Wawa hoagies, prices are going up, and most of us are feeling the pinch.

John Bucci, owner of John’s Roast Pork in South Philly, says he’s “ready for a nervous breakdown.” He’s worried about the growing price it costs him to make sandwiches, and how he’s had to pass that onto his customers.

One of his sandwiches runs you $12 now. A week ago? $9.75. Across the region, from cheesesteaks to pretzels, inflation has hit just about every Philly staple.

🥨 Five pretzels from Philly Pretzel Factory? They were $3.75. Now? $5.25.

🦃 Sliced deli turkey at ShopRite? It’ll run you $10.99 a pound. In the summer of 2020, it was $8.99.

🥙 Even a Wawa Shorti is $4.99, but over the summer you could still get one for $4.39.

Our reporter Joseph N. DiStefano takes a look at a nationwide inflation crisis and homes in on how it’s affecting your Philly favorites.

While the National Park Service plans to switch many of its 46 buildings across the U.S. to natural gas, environmentalists are floored.

At the epicenter of this conflict is Independence Hall, which has been tapped along with other buildings to switch from steam energy to high-efficiency natural gas-fueled systems. But organizations such as the Clean Air Council say there’s a conflict of interest at play. That’s because both the cost-benefit analysis and climate impact reports were produced by Philadelphia Gas Works, which stands to benefit.

Our reporter Andrew Maykuth has this story and the lasting impact this move could have.

