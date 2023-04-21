Why New Jersey’s weed is so expensive | Morning Newsletter

Although 4/20 might’ve been yesterday, I’m willing to bet that those celebrating will continue throughout the weekend. The weather today will be on your side with mostly sunny skies and a high of 79.

Today could be considered its own small holiday. It’s officially one year since New Jersey allowed recreational marijuana sales. Pictures of customers waiting hours in long lines out the doors of dispensaries marked the first day.

If you’re trying to buy this weekend, there are some deals but expect the cost to still put a dent in your wallet.

Our lead story explains why Jersey’s legal weed is some of the most expensive in the nation.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Get used to New Jersey’s adult-use cannabis prices.

It’s going to take time — years, probably — before that changes.

An eighth can run you about $60 before taxes. That’s about $17 a gram, with few discounts for purchasing large amounts. Meanwhile, Maine charges an average of $8 per gram and Oregon was selling for as little as $4.

So, what’s up with that?

Well, one answer is that there’s simply not enough supply for the demand. There’s not enough cannabis or people who grow it.

The state only has 17 operating cultivators who grow marijuana and 11 of those grow recreational weed. That’s a tiny amount compared to other states with legal cannabis. The state has just one cultivation license for every 197,000 residents — far below the national average of one license for every 31,000 residents.

Keep reading for more reasons why buying in the Garden State will likely continue to break the bank.

Compared to the marijuana laws right across the bridge, the problem of the high cost of legal weed in New Jersey is small.

Reminder: Cannabis is decriminalized in Philadelphia, meaning that buying or consuming small amounts won’t result in arrest. But selling recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania remains a crime.

The Lair in West Philly proudly advertises itself as a “420 social club” and a vegan cannabis lounge. It markets itself as a Black-owned business where people have been able to buy and consume marijuana in a safe and comfortable environment for the past three years.

But back in February, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and the Philadelphia police launched a nearly month-long undercover investigation of the space, according to court records The Inquirer reviewed.

They set up surveillance and deployed two confidential informants to purchase marijuana at the site. In March, they applied for a search warrant to investigate “evidence of drug trafficking” and a judge signed off.

On March 23, police raided the property. Agents confiscated a range of marijuana products, including “pre rolled blunts” and “bulk weed,” and a variety of baked goods, including “multiple cupcakes.” They also confiscated three firearms.

Note: Black people in Pennsylvania are about five times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people, though both groups use marijuana at similar rates, according to an analysis of 2021 state police data by the cannabis advocacy group NORML.

Continue reading to find out what’s next for The Lair.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

