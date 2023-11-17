They want to race as their true selves | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

If you’re planning to cheer on a friend or a loved one who is running in Sunday’s Philadelphia Marathon, we have everything you need to know like road closures, what to bring, where to watch from, and more.

Our main story puts a spotlight on nonbinary runners and advocates who are pushing for the race to be more inclusive.

When Winter Parts entered their first Philly Marathon in 2021, the nonbinary athlete had to register in the male category to compete.

In 2022, they were able to register for the first time as nonbinary — only to find they were classified in the male category after crossing the finish line.

In their own words: “I was really disappointed, really upset,” said Parts, a grad student at Penn State. “For one thing, it had been a tough race so I was already not feeling great. And then I looked at the results and saw that they had just listed me as male. I thought ‘well, this is unfortunate.’”

The Philly Marathon told The Inquirer it was an error that has since been resolved, and the marathon director reached out personally to all nonbinary athletes who had been misgendered.

What remains unresolved going into this year’s marathon is the lack of prize money available for elite nonbinary runners like Parts.

Organizers of the Philly Marathon announced in September that it would offer cash prizes to nonbinary runners in nonelite categories, but elite runners would still have to compete in a men’s or women’s division to be eligible.

Continue reading to find out how the marathon team explained that decision and why advocates say the effort falls short.

Katayoun “Kat” Copeland, a career prosecutor and former Delaware County district attorney, is expected to declare her run for Pennsylvania attorney general.

She’ll be the latest contender in an already messy Republican field for attorney general.

The big question: Will there be a Delco DA rematch?

Reminder: Copeland lost her 2019 bid for a full four-year term to Jack Stollsteimer in a blue-wave election that saw Democrats take control of the county government.

Stollsteimer, who just won a second term last week, is considered an imminent candidate in the Democratic primary for attorney general.

Keep reading to understand why Clout calls the GOP primary for attorney general messy.

