There’s something to be said about having a good plan.

If your plan is to do nothing this weekend, that’s cool, too. But for those looking to get out, today’s top story offers a number of great options to consider.

We also introduce you to Edward Durr, the truck driver who unseated New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney with a campaign budget of less than $10,000.

If you try one of our suggested outings, send a reply and tell me how it went.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s finally cold, but it’s too early to hunker down for winter. That’s why I’m so glad our fitness contributors Ashley Greenblatt and Yvonne Ferguson Hardin hit us with this timely demonstration of getting out and getting a stretch in at the same time.

Of the 10 spots they feature, here’s my Top 3.

🚶🏽 In the city: Do a self-guided walk or bike tour of Philly’s memorials and statues, or consider a guided tour with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

🌉 Just over the bridge: Go hit some golf balls at Topgolf in Mount Laurel. Hitting the range can help perk up your posture, improve your trunk rotation skills, and sharpen your hand-eye coordination.

⛰️ A little mountain getaway: Take a Poconos trip to Woodloch Pine Resort, and do a little fishing, hiking, rock climbing, zip-lining, or archery.

The full list has more great fitness tips and suggested places to work on them all weekend.

Republican Ed Durr, the truck driver turned state senator-elect after defeating New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, says it was the litany of pandemic restrictions in the Garden State that powered his shocking upset.

“I’m absolutely nobody. I’m just a simple guy,” Durr says. “It was the people, it was a repudiation of the policies that have been forced down their throats. You cannot continue to tell people they cannot do things when we live in the freest country in the world.”

Our reporters Ellie Rushing and Andrew Seidman have more on Durr and his new future in politics.

What you should know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

That’s a really great shot of Billy Penn. Thanks for sharing, @travel_pel. Share your favorite Philly images on social media using #OurPhilly.

That’s interesting

🏀 Sixers star Joel Embiid blames his poor shooting to start the season on the feel of the NBA’s newest basketball design.

🏠 Philly is a nationwide leader in turning old factories and commercial office spaces into residential living.

👨‍👦 The importance of having role models has been proven as scientific fact.

Opinions

“Committing to the work of public service means answering first and foremost to the voters of Philadelphia — even if that means sacrificing income and influence in the private sector,” writes the Inquirer’s Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, dismissing the notion that Council members like Bobby Henon who have more than one job can still serve the city well.

A student at Swarthmore College is fed up with legacy admissions, suggesting it widens inequality and inflates the number of white, wealthy students.

A debate over whether COVID-19 vaccine patents should be waived for low-income countries is the subject of our latest Pro/Con.

And our metro columnist Jenice Armstrong questions the timing of an Airsoft shooting gallery that opened in Center City, given Philly’s rampant gun violence epidemic.

What we’re...

Wondering: What travelers leaving Philadelphia International Airport for more than a day or two think about PHL’s permanent suspension of economy parking.

Doing this weekend: Switching our brains to analog mode and dusting off or applying for a new library card.

Watching: This look at the new wine shop and tasting room inside Vernick, rated by our critic Craig LaBan as one of the top 10 restaurants in Philly.

Photo of the day

Well, that’s the week. My colleague Lauren Aguirre will have your Sunday Morning Newsletter as always. Catch up with you all on Monday. ✌️