PATCO’s ‘ghost’ station returns | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to December and Happy Friday. Temps will reach the high 40s.

No passengers or trains have used PATCO’s Franklin Square Station since 1979 when it was closed and sealed because of the lack of riders.

Over the decades, it has mostly sat in the dark. A coat of grime has accumulated over the 1930s green and white tiles that spell out its name.

But these days, there are signs of life. Our lead story shows a glimpse into what the restoration project looks like.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It required multiple power washings and solvents to get the Depression-era tiles that line the platform clean. It takes a lot to get rid of decades of grime.

Notable quote: “I had electricians coming out from underground looking like coal miners, covered in soot,” said senior project manager Ken Hanson of HNTB, recalling the original walls when work began in the summer of 2022.

The $30 million restoration project to bring PATCO’s Franklin Square station back to life is coming along. A steel frame recently rose at the corner of North Seventh and Race Streets in Philadelphia for the station’s headhouse.

When everything is done, it’s scheduled to open in late summer next year and is expected to draw 1,300 to 1,500 daily riders.

Continue reading to learn more about what it takes to bring a subway station back to life.

This is the weekend of the ritzy conclave of people, power, and politics assembling in Manhattan for Pennsylvania Society.

Cherelle Parker will be in the spotlight as the incoming mayor of Philadelphia. It’ll be the first time for Gov. Josh Shapiro in his current role.

Some context: The event started in the 19th century as a gathering for state politicians to mingle with the deep pockets that ran railroads, coal mines, and steel mills. These days, it’s a lot of cocktail parties and campaign fundraisers, capped with a formal dinner on Saturday.

Pay attention: With the general election behind us, all eyes are on 2024 and the U.S Senate race between Bob Casey and David McCormick. Both have fundraisers this weekend. There’s also a packed field for attorney general with three Republicans and five Democrats vying for the office.

Read on for more of what we’re looking out for this weekend.

🧠 Trivia time

According to Spotify Wrapped, who was the top streamed artist in Philadelphia this year?

A) Drake

B) Taylor Swift

C) SZA

D) Bad Bunny

What we’re...

🦅 Watching: The viral clip of a wedding party recreating the Brotherly Shove as its group entrance.

💭 Wondering: If GOP Rep. George Santos will survive a third expulsion effort? He refuses to resign.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Their older fans crashed AARP’s website

ELI SHELTON STRONG

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to James Bradley, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Kelce Brothers.

Photo of the day

Stay bundled up like the pedestrian pictured above. Have a good weekend and stay warm. Paola will be back with a recap of weekend news on Sunday.