✨ It’s lit (professionally) | Morning Newsletter

Here comes the rain again. It’s cold and wet outside, with a high near 52. Another round of showers is expected tonight, and Tony Wood says wet snow may be somewhere in the mix.

For some of the more taxing parts of seasonal decorating, a growing number of Philly-area homeowners are outsourcing the work and dishing out as much as $5,000.

And we have details of SEPTA’s tentative deal with its largest employee union, derailing a strike that would have snarled travel in the Philadelphia region.

That cool holiday display you saw in the Philly suburbs may have been installed by a holiday-lighting business. They’re raking in big bucks right now as more residents opt to pass the arduous, annual job on to the professionals.

This service was once a luxury only enjoyed by the wealthiest of people. These days, it has become a yearly investment for many middle- and upper-middle-class homeowners.

Take Four Seasons Property Services. Customers pay them about $2,000 to $3,000 on average, but lower-end options start at $950. Some companies offer packages as high as $30,000. And early birds who want lights up ahead of the holiday season can get discounts.

But businesses like Four Seasons don’t just lease the lights and put them up. The professional holiday heroes maintain the outdoor displays, and take care of another dreaded task: taking it all down.

Notable quote: “We’ve doubled our business in holiday lights every year,” said Brice Abrams, who started Four Seasons in 2021. “It’s crazy how many people want it done.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy dives into how this business took off.

SEPTA will continue running for now.

The transit system and Transport Workers Local 234 reached a deal, ensuring the operation of bus, trolley, subway, and elevated train lines around Philly.

The tentative contract between SEPTA and its largest employee union also ends the possibility of a history-making “mega-strike” of roughly 14,000 public-sector union members in transit and city services. They had been bargaining almost daily since Nov. 8.

Let Tom Fitzgerald and Ariana-Perez Castells bring you up to speed on the tentative contract details.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Even though an item might have the recycling symbol on the bottom, that does not mean the city of Philadelphia can recycle it.

Which of the following can be recycled?

A) Shredded paper

B) Clothing hangers

C) Batteries and electronics

D) Newspapers and inserts

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Chester County-born actor and major Philly sports fan

MILLER STEEL

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Paul Meissner who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Great White. The Wildwood roller coaster, which debuted in 1996, is getting a revamp that might help rattle the bones above the beach a bit less.

Photo of the day

