Leadership shake-up at Penn | Morning Newsletter

Expect an “atmospheric river” of rain today. Flood watches are in effect for the entire Philly region starting Sunday afternoon into Monday.

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill is stepping down following days of intense pressure and bipartisan backlash over her testimony on antisemitism on Tuesday. With less than 18 months on the job, Magill’s tenure was the shortest in Penn’s more than 260-year history.

Our lead story today covers what’s next as the university awaits a congressional investigation.

Paola Pérez

After a semester marked by near-weekly protests, deep-pocketed donor complaints and widespread accusations of mismanagement since a controversial literary festival on campus this fall, Magill’s congressional committee testimony was the tip of the iceberg.

Magill, 57, announced her voluntary resignation on Saturday. And minutes later, board chair Scott L. Bok announced he was stepping down, too. By evening’s end, the university announced Julie Platt, vice chair of Penn’s board of trustees, has been named interim chair.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill said in a statement shared by Bok. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

The Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce has also launched an investigation into Penn’s policies, as well as Harvard’s and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s, whose presidents also testified last week.

This all comes as the more than 28,000-student Ivy League university faces perhaps its greatest leadership crisis in decades, which has drawn national attention.

Keep reading for more on the fallout of Magill’s departure and the university’s plan to appoint an interim president.

What you should know today

The lot on the corner of Frankford Avenue and Berks Street in Fishtown was once an eyesore. Today, it’s a green space and outdoor venue for vendors and special events.

For over 150 years, that lot occupied a front-row seat to witness the shapeshifting of what is now a trendy Philly neighborhood. It has borne silent witness to history.

Sandy Salzman, now retired director of the New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC), says people don’t remember what it was like three decades ago: “There was a lot of vacant land. All of it filled with trash.”

There were abandoned rowhouses, empty factories, and more trash-strewn vacant lots.

NKCDC was founded in 1985 to address the pressing housing needs of the community. The organization rehabilitated homes, provided utility support and worked at preventing foreclosure.

Continue reading about the lot in the path of Fishtown’s economic revival that transformed and bloomed into a cherished corner.

❓Pop quiz

Which famous Italian singer called off a show at the Wells Fargo Center last week?

A) Riccardo Cocciante

B) Laura Pausini

C) Andrea Bocelli

D) Alessandra Amoroso

Think you got it? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Suspended across the Delaware

ADLIB TWINGE WARMTH

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Rick Eynon who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Patti LaBelle.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “I felt my pain drift away with November rain / Cleared my soul and my mind / And you’re the reason why.” 🎶 Never mind the fact that it’s actually December. Snoh Aalegra is timeless.

Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Stay dry and be safe out there.