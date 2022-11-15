Mostly clear skies today but expect some rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the high 40s.

Republicans held the state Senate and Democrat Josh Shapiro clinched the governor’s race, but there’s still a question about control of the Pennsylvania House.

The outcome is in the hands of the Philadelphia suburbs, putting the region in the political spotlight once again. While the suburbs have become increasingly blue over the past twenty years, some districts remain purple, and are among the most critical swing areas in the state.

Our main story follows the vote count in the last two district races that will determine who will have the majority.

Two districts in the Philly suburbs will decide the control of the state House.

Both the 151st in Montgomery County and 142nd in Bucks County are currently held by Republicans.

The candidates in both uncalled races are separated by tight margins, with a few hundred votes left to count in the next few days.

Reminder: Democrats have won 101 of the 203 total House seats so far and Republicans have won 100. A majority requires 102 seats.

When will we know the winners? It depends.

Bucks County may have enough results by midweek for the Associated Press to call the race. If Republican Joe Hogan wins, the 151st District will decide the control of the House. But if Democrat Mark Moffa wins, his party wins the majority.

Montgomery County could take longer. Officials plan to count the remaining ballots Wednesday and the elections board is scheduled to meet Friday to consider provisional ballots in the race between Republican Todd Stephens and Democrat Melissa Cerrato.

Keep reading to find out how many votes are left to count.

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the nation’s first art museum and school, has had a paradoxical relationship with Black artists since its inception.

A notable example: The school trained and collected work from Henry Ossawa Tanner, the first African American artist to achieve international recognition. But as a student, he faced vicious racism in the 1880s.

And Black students have always fought for their place. There’s a long legacy of petitions, protests, and boycotts.

In recent years, PAFA has become a national model for diversity in its collection of 19th-and 20th-century American art.

Since 2012, PAFA has acquired nearly 600 works by African American artists, 18% of the total acquired. That number is more than almost any other museum.

Regardless, racial tensions have persisted, as they have at many other elite American institutions.

Keep reading to learn about several Black artists’ experiences with PAFA from the 18th century to modern day.

What you should know today

What we’re...

👀 Watching: President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness legal battles.

🍽️ Perusing: Craig LaBan’s latest review of a deli that’s not called a “deli.” 🔑

📺 Anticipating: Oprah’s interview with Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson later this month.

Photo of the Day

