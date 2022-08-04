The streak of sunny clear skies continues with a high of 98 and a low of 73.

First, our new investigation into how a Department of Human Services office became a home of last resort for stranded children. Advocates and staff say it’s one of several inappropriate settings where kids are stuck — and unsafe.

Then, we’ll take a step back and toggle to a lighter story. It features love, motels, and the Jersey Shore.

Also, we didn’t correctly link yesterday’s story about race and class bias in Philly’s property assessments. That’s on us. Please give it some extra love, and let us know if inaccurate assessments have affected you.

A makeshift child-care room at a Philly DHS office is one of the many repercussions of bed shortages and more. Workers tell The Inquirer that children there aren’t safe, citing incidents of kids showing up high, assaulting staff, or leaving at night for illicit activity.

But this room is just a symptom of a struggling juvenile system. DHS staff cite staffing issues, license revocations, and a lack of leadership.

Our reporter Samantha Melamed breaks down how we got here.

If you don’t have time for the full investigation, check out these key takeaways.

Meet Paul and Alethea Pawlowski. Alethea is the fourth generation of the same family that owns VIP (Visitors in Paradise) motel in Wildwood Crest. Paul’s family bought Compass right next door in 2000.

Two decades later, the two are married with a nearly 1-year-old daughter, Juliana, who they affectionately call “Little Miss 6500,” in reference to the block of Atlantic Avenue where both motels reside.

Our reporter Amy S. Rosenberg has more. Come for the romance, but stay for the wholesome pictures.

The late Vin Scully spent almost seven decades as the voice of the Dodgers. But he called his very first game at Shibe Park in North Philadelphia.

What year was it?

1952 1950 1957 1942

This Philly chef won the best mid-Atlantic chef James Beard Award earlier this year, and is a champion of immigrant rights.

INCRIMINATE TZARS

And that’s your Thursday. That’s all from me. In the meantime, I’ll peruse this list for my next read.

As always, thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. See you tomorrow ✌🏽