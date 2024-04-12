Day of prayer, disrupted | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Philly Muslims are reeling after Wednesday’s Eid al-Fitr shooting, as police investigate what sparked the gunfight that wounded three young people. They’re also looking forward to solutions.

And marking her 100th day in office, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker finally announced her formal strategy to increase public safety and stabilize Kensington.

After a shooting interrupted a festive Eid al-Fitr celebration in Parkside, Philly’s Muslim community is left to make sense of an event that made international news.

On Wednesday afternoon, at least 30 gunshots cut through the crowded holiday festival at Clara Muhammad Square. Two people were shot in the cross fire, while one was shot by a responding police officer. Five people have since been charged with reckless endangerment and firearms violations, including four juveniles.

In Philadelphia, gun violence is declining, but shootings involving multiple juvenile victims have been steadily rising. Meanwhile, the region has seen an uptick in Islamophobic incidents since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Many mosques already hire security guards for Friday prayer services and throughout Ramadan, one mosque leader said.

Those who helped clean debris from the park Thursday hope for more holistic solutions.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker formally marked her 100th day in office by detailing her much-anticipated plans to boost public safety and stabilize Kensington.

🌆 For Kensington, where she has focused much of her political energy so far, she detailed a plan to ramp up law enforcement, including for officers to arrest anyone seen using illegal narcotics. (She made a point by riding the El and walked along drug-strewn Kensington Avenue to get to the announcement event, held at Russell Conwell Middle School.)

🌆 For public safety, the police department will be directed to focus on getting guns off the streets — such as by deploying “surge teams” to especially violent intersections — as well as property crimes and retail theft.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we’re resurfacing an explainer from 2019 on why the highest section of the City Hall tower is a different shade of white than the rest of the building. Was it an oversight during a renovation project or is there a technical reason?

Well, kinda both, it turns out. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

