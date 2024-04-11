Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration releases public safety plan and Kensington strategy

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker stepped off the El and into the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast.

At a Kensington middle school at the epicenter of the opioid epidemic, Parker marked her 100th day in office Thursday and unveiled a much-anticipated plan to improve public safety. To get there, she took the Market-Frankford Line from City Hall, then walked through a block long beset by addiction, homelessness, and violence.

Advertisement

Parker, the city’s 100th mayor and the first woman to ever hold the role, released a detailed plan to tackle public safety in the city, with aggressive goals like reducing homicides to historic lows and ending the open-air drug market in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

The strategy for Kensington includes a significant law enforcement component, including for officers to arrest anyone seen using illegal narcotics, a significant departure for the city, particularly in Kensington, where open drug use has been rampant for years.

Parker told a crowd of hundreds of residents, elected officials, police officers, and community advocates who gathered in a school auditorium that “change is on the way.”

Flanked by her entire cabinet and other top officials, Parker delivered a 20-minute speech to mark her 100th day, saying that in the lead-up, she has often been asked how she’s feeling.

”If I’m being very truthful and direct with you the emotion that I have felt the most when I’ve been in that historic office sitting in that chair,” Parker said, ”I feel extremely vulnerable.”

Parker said people discouraged her from sharing that because, as a woman, she might be seen as weak. Parker said she chose to do so anyway to communicate that she needs help from others to accomplish her goals.

”The fact of the matter is that none of it becomes a reality just because the mayor says so,” she said. “It’s about assembling a talented group.”

Parker also thanked President Joe Biden’s administration, which she said has allocated $536 million to Philadelphia. That includes $158 million for the “Chinatown Stitch” project to cap the Vine Street Expressway.

But much of her message was about public safety

The 53-page plan that’s largely about the Police Department and included a goal of reducing the number of homicides in the city by 20%, cutting down on stolen cars and retail theft by 50%, and increasing the department’s homicide clearance rate.

The plan detailed how her administration will hire more police officers amid a shortage of recruits. It also laid out plans to reduce violent crime, quell quality-of-life offenses like illegal ATV use and retail theft, and to permanently shut down open-air drug markets like the one in Kensington.

According to Parker’s plan, the administration’s Kensington strategy will include ending narcotics sales and open drug use, targeting corners with high levels of gun violence, and “remov[ing] the presence of drug users” and ending the neighborhood’s reputation as “the narcotics destination of Philadelphia.”

The plan says drug users will be offered “diversionary services,” meaning they can be connected to recovery services in order to avoid criminal charges.

To accomplish their plans in Kensington, the administration intends to employ a five-part process that begins with warning people living on the streets that “this will be the final opportunity to take advantage of shelter and treatment services prior to enforcement efforts.”

The remaining steps include a multi-day initiative during which police will arrest people for drugs, sex work, and quality-of-life crimes. The remaining steps include “securing the neighborhood,” “community transition,” and “sustainability.”

The 100th-day event Thursday marked a somewhat arbitrary milestone that politicians often celebrate, but it was significant for Parker, who chose to hold it in the neighborhood she has vowed to change. And Parker’s administration has for months said she would provide more specific details about her approach to crime by her 100th day in office, a deadline she set in an executive order she signed shortly after being inaugurated.

» READ MORE: How Kensington, growing pains, and unexpected crises defined Mayor Parker’s first 100 days

Parker said in an interview Wednesday that the plan was in part informed by a crime-fighting strategy she outlined in 2022 when she was a member of City Council and was gearing up to run for mayor.

She often highlighted that proposal while campaigning, particularly its emphasis on “community policing,” which she has described as officers patrolling more frequently on foot or bike as a way to get to know residents and the people they serve.

Her proposal includes a goal of adding 129 new “community police officers” to the force by the end of June.

“I haven’t done anything opposite or antithetical to what I said,” Parker said. “I said when it came to public health and safety, I will make it our priority. I said that it will be a holistic approach. And I said it will be focused on prevention, intervention, and enforcement, and we’re going to deliver exactly what we promised.”

Many of Parker’s cabinet members shared details Thursday about their progress in the first 100 days of the administration and their plans going forwar66d.

The speeches and documents handed out by the administration included some news on key policy initiatives:

The mayor on April 15 will sign an executive order related to the “PHL Open for Business” plan to streamline regulations and permitting processes for business. The first sector to be reviewed will be the food industry. On her first day in office, Parker signed an executive order to begin the process of eliminating college degree requirements for some city jobs with the goal of diversifying the municipal workforce. On Thursday the administration said the first 20 job types identified would be submitted to the Civil Service Commission for potential changes in April, and another 50 will go before the commission in June. The city plans to launch a “Neighborhood Resource Center” in Hunting Park in April for Philadelphians returning from incarceration. The Office of Clean & Green Initiatives will launch an anti-litter campaign in April that will include digital and physical advertising and will last through the end of 2024. The office will also lead an effort to partner with community organizations to “clean every block in Philadelphia” between June 3 and Aug. 26. Blocks that score high on the litter index will be prioritized.

Staff writer Ellie Rushing contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.