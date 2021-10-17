Good morning, everybody. Welcome to your Sunday Inquirer Morning Newsletter, with all the news you need to get ready for the week ahead. Today, we’re diving into a complicated, but important homicide case that led to a Philly man’s exoneration and charges against three detectives.

Anthony Wright was exonerated and released from prison after 25 years. Wright maintained that his confession was coerced by threats from detectives. And his case exposed decades of police misconduct. So far, at least a dozen men have been released from life sentences that were based on murder convictions involving the investigators who helped build the false case against Wright.

The big question is: How many more cases are tainted? Reporter Samantha Melamed takes you through Wright’s case and more.

— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The week ahead

This week’s most popular stories

Behind the story with Kelly O’Shea

Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with deputy health editor Kelly O’Shea about her work during the pandemic.

How would you describe your coverage area as deputy health editor?

COVID, obviously, changed everything. Before that, I edited stories on everything from addiction and mental health to cancer research and heart health. I marvel every day at the focus and dedication of the health reporters.

How has it been covering the pandemic?

It’s been challenging and crazy and exhausting, but it also brought our newsroom together overnight. In the early days of the pandemic, it was an all-hands-on-deck effort, which meant I got to work with so many reporters and editors on other desks who I might not have had the opportunity to learn from otherwise — for that, I’m grateful.

What is something about health you’ve learned through your work?

The pandemic has laid bare deep racial inequities in U.S. healthcare. These dividers are not new, but I hope this spotlight will lead to real and meaningful changes.

What are some things you’re keeping an eye on for stories in the near future?

Winter is coming. Will it bring another COVID-19 resurgence as it did last year? Time will tell. Speaking of winter, a time when we often hibernate inside and ditch healthy habits. … We are expanding our wellness content and I’m excited to share more practical healthy living tips with our readers.

What would you say is the best part of your job?

I really enjoy helping our network of expert contributors — from doctors and med students to nutritionists and physical therapists — translate their extensive knowledge into concise and engaging stories for our audience.

What do you do in your free time?

I love exploring Philadelphia’s restaurant scene. (Laser Wolf is my current obsession.) I plan on diving into Craig Laban’s Dining Guide this weekend to find new spots to add to my ever-evolving list of places to eat and drink.

Email Kelly O’Shea at koshea@inquirer.com and follow her on Twitter at @kelloshea.

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

I love finding little patches of green like this in the city. Thanks for sharing this oasis, @orchid57k!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

What to know about COVID-19 booster shots

A booster shot is an extra dose to boost immunity by prompting the body to develop more antibodies. The COVID-19 booster shots are now recommended for many adults who are in at-risk categories. The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are highly effective in protecting people against the original COVID-19 strain. But boosters are being recommended because new studies show that protection may decrease over time. Here’s more on the science behind booster shots.

What we’re…

Photo of the Day

It’s leaf-peeping season. Look at this amazing view in Pennsylvania.