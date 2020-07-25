Sure, Pennsylvania has plenty of great craft breweries to visit and enjoy. But what’s a wine lover to do?

Well, the commonwealth’s oenophiles are in luck, too. Pennsylvania, in fact, is home to more than 300 wineries — and in Philadelphia, we’re close to more than a few of them. If you’re looking for a wine-centric journey without going too far from home, consider yourself seen.

We’ve rounded up 10 Pennsylvania wineries all within about 100 miles of Center City — so feel free to plan a day trip, if you’re comfortable going out right now. Whether you’re looking to sip some vino in a beautiful setting, or maybe just take a bottle or two home, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the list below:

For a quicker trip

One of Craig LaBan’s favorite suburban Philadelphia wineries in 2017, this spot captures the “Forth Washing terroir” with its wines — a favorite of which is their chardonnay. To check them out, book an upcoming tour and wine tasting with an al fresco dining experience featuring a menu by nearby restaurant From the Boot.

Don’t miss: For a little wildlife along with your wine trip, check out the Elmwood Park Zoo, located just 15 minutes away.

📍 40 E. Skippack Pike, Fort Washington, ↔️ 21 miles from Center City, 📞 215-643-5800, ✉️ info@karamoorwines.com, 🌐 karamoorwines.com, 📷 @karamoorestate, 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Grab a glass or enjoy a tasting on Penns Woods’ outdoor lawn, but make sure you make a reservation first if you’re going on the weekend. Or, if you’re just swinging by, arrange a curbside pickup (available daily) by calling ahead or ordering online.

Don’t miss: If you’re looking to take in some flora before your vino, check out Longwood Gardens, which is about 10 miles away — and also right next to the stellar Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery.

📍 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford ↔️ 29 miles from Center City, 📞 610-459-0808, ✉️ info@pennswoodswinery.com, 🌐 pennswoodswinery.com, 📷 @pennswoodswine, 🕑 Sun.-Thur. noon-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-7 p.m.

Founded in 2000, this Bucks County winery has indoor and outdoor seating available seven days a week (noon to 6 p.m. daily, reservations for tastings recommended) — and also offers special events like socially distanced outdoor live music and yoga sessions. Can’t make it during normal hours? Wait for a Thursday, when the winery is open until 9 p.m.

Don’t miss: Want a little outdoor American history with your trip? Washington Crossing Historic Park is just five minutes away.

📍 1853 Wrightstown Rd., Newtown, ↔️ 34 miles from Center City, 📞 215-493-6500, ✉️ info@crossingvineyards.com, 🌐 crossingvineyards.com, 📷@crossingvineyards, 🕑 Wed.-Tue., noon-6 p.m., Thur., noon-9 p.m.

Enjoy a socially distanced, outdoor wine experience at the Pour House, New Hope Winery’s on-site restaurant, where you can get everything from shrimp cocktail to a New York strip steak. Or, you can keep it simple and order ahead online for some takeaway. Additionally, New Hope Winery hosts plenty of live music events, so be sure to grab your tickets and enjoy a show.

Don’t miss: Few things go together like shopping and wine, and Peddler’s Village — located just over a mile away — has got you covered there.

📍 6123 Lower York Rd., New Hope, ↔️ 37 miles from Center City, 📞 215-794-2331, ✉️ info@newhopewinery.com, 🌐 newhopewinery.com, 📷 @newhopewinery, 🕑 Fri.-Sat. noon-8 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

For something a little farther

Outdoor seating is available at this Chester County winery, where you can enjoy wine by the glass or bottle, or a wine tasting either on the patio, in the garden, or in the meadow (first-come first-served seating only, or bring your own chair or blanket). Food-wise, you can expect everything from hot dogs to full Sunday brunches with omelets and artichoke flatbreads. Curbside pickup is also available.

Don’t miss: Get out into nature just five miles away at White Clay Creek State Park, which offers 37 miles of trails for hiking and biking, and — if you’re into it — a quick 18-hole disc golf course.

📍 1833 Flint Hill Rd., Landenberg, ↔️ 52 miles from Center City, 📞 610-255-5684, ✉️ info@paradocx.com, 🌐 paradocx.com, 📷 @paradocxvineyard, 🕑 Tue.-Wed. 11-6 p.m., Thurs.-Sat. 11-8 p.m., Sun. 10-6 p.m.

Founded in 1985, Clover Hill is among the longest-running wineries in Pennsylvania, and, with a production volume of 80,000 gallons a year, it’s also one of the highest-producing. Currently, they are open for visitors to enjoy food and wine by the glass outdoors in Breinigsville, and are also open for to-go and online curbside pickup orders.

Don’t miss: To check out another popular Pennsylvania winery without even leaving Breinigsville, take a five-minute trip up the road to Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery.

📍 9850 Newtown Rd., Breinigsville, ↔️ 63 miles from Center City, 📞 610-395-2468, ✉️ info@cloverhillwinery.com, 🌐 cloverhillwinery.com, 📷 @cloverhillwinery, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Flying to Tuscany may be a challenge right now, but you can come close by heading to Folino Estate, which is modeled after an Italian villa and features Italian fare like wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas. Reservations for the tasting room are required, but outdoor seating in the piazza and terrace are first-come, first served. Curbside pickup and online shopping are also available.

Don’t miss: Need more wine? Both Setter Ridge Vineyards and Pinnacle Ridge Winery are located just minutes from Folino’s location.

📍 340 Old Route 22, Kutztown, ↔️ 67 miles from Center City, 📞 484-452-3633, ✉️ info@folinoestate.com, 🌐 folinoestate.com, 📷 @folinoestate, 🕑 Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m-6 p.m.

For a full day trip

You can have wine by the glass and flight on Galen Glen’s outdoor patio and pavilion, which provides a panoramic view of their rolling Schuylkill County digs. Packaged food is available, and food trucks — such as Caribbean Islands Cuisine Food Truck — sometimes make appearances. Bottles and cases are also available to-go and for curbside pickup.

Don’t miss: For a classic Pocono Mountains experience, head north about 13 miles to the beautiful town of Jim Thorpe, which provides plenty of history and scenic views.

📍 255 Winter Mountain Dr., Andreas, ↔️ 85 miles from Center City, 📞 570-386-3682 ✉️ gruveegruner@galenglen.com, 🌐 galenglen.com, 📷 @galenglenwine, 🕑 Thur. noon-5 p.m., Fri. noon- 7:30 p.m., Sat. noon-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Established in 1997, this Lancaster County winery sits on 35 acres of land that produce 150 tons of wine grapes annually. Take a trip to Amish Country to enjoy some European wines outdoors on Waltz’s sprawling lawn for some stunning views. But if you just are stopping by, curbside pickup is also available.

Don’t miss: You don’t get many chances to see wolves in Pennsylvania, but just 9 miles away from this winery at the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, you can see dozens of them — provided you’ve booked a tour.

📍 1599 Old Line Rd., Manheim, ↔️ 86 miles from Center City, 📞 717-664-9463, ✉️ info@waltzvineyards.com, 🌐 waltzvineyards.com, 📷 @waltzvineyardsestate, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 11-5 p.m.

There is no shortage of outdoor seating on this Monroe County winery’s 100-acre plot, and you don’t even need to make a reservation to enjoy its outstanding views. A full food menu is available, and you can wash it all down with everything from wine to moonshine. You can book a tour of the facilities and a tasting of the wine on their website. Their taproom and wine bar is open most days of the week, and if you go on a Friday or Saturday you can see some live entertainment as well.

Don’t miss: A 25-minute drive north of the winery is Big Pocono State Park, where you can take in more than 1,300 acres of northeastern Pennsylvania’s beauty (or hit up the zip line at Camelback Mountain Adventures).

📍 2332 Walters Rd., Stroudsburg, ↔️ 96 miles from Center City, 📞 570-619-0053, ✉️ info@mountainviewvineyard.com, 🌐 mountainviewvineyard.com, 📷 @mountainviewvineyard, 🕑 Daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wine bar and Taproom Sun. 11-6 p.m., Mon., Thurs., Fri 4-9 p.m., Sat. 5-9 p.m.

Read more day trip stories:

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories