The power of Philly’s voting blocs | Morning Newsletter

Philadelphians are gearing up to voice their choice for a new mayor next month. Who becomes the city’s next mayor depends on the influence of Philadelphia’s six types of Democrats.

But the strength of these groups shifts from election to election. Our lead story breaks down the individual groups’ voting power. 🔑

Every voter’s preference matters, but those preferences tend to correlate to specific groups.

Reminder: The six groups of Democrats in Philadelphia are wealthy white liberal voters; poor voters and Latino voters; younger white progressive voters; pro-establishment Black voters; working-class white moderate voters; and less politically affiliated Black voters.

Voting power of these groups depends on size, turnout, and how united a group is behind one candidate.

All of these factors together help determine who wins. For example, a group can be united behind a candidate but contribute relatively little to the overall vote because of small size or low turnout.

Voting power is always evolving as demographics and political dynamics change.

Keep reading for a complete data breakdown of each group's share of the city's Democratic vote in primaries over the past seven years.

It hasn’t been a year since Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz retired from NBC10.

But he’s back to work. Well, kind of.

He told The Inquirer it was always his plan to continue working in meteorology. He was only retiring from television after 42 years in the TV world, including 27 at NBC10.

He’s now a climate change consultant at AKRF, an environmental engineering and consulting firm.

Keep reading to learn more details on Schwartz' latest gig and what else he's been up to since leaving television.

Pennsylvania-based Boscov’s continues to expand as its rivals are disappearing.

How many stores will it have by the fall?

A) 37

B) 50

C) 75

D) 100

The Inquirer Editorial Board's endorsement of Rebecca Rhynhart for Philadelphia mayor in the Democratic primary.

Durand Bernarr's Tiny Desk Concert.

Hint: South Street’s original name

CARED

