In the Democratic primary, Rebecca Rhynhart is the best choice for Philadelphia mayor | Endorsement

Philadelphia’s next mayor will make history. Because Democratic voters far outnumber Republicans here, whoever wins the May 16 primary will likely become the 100th person to lead the city.

Even more historic, the next mayor could be a woman. So, it is fitting that for the first time in its 194-year history, The Philadelphia Inquirer believes the best person for the job also happens to be a woman.

The Inquirer’s lack of endorsements for female mayoral candidates is largely because only two viable contenders have ever run before: former City Councilmember Happy Fernandez in 1999 and former District Attorney Lynne Abraham in 2015.

But this year, four qualified women are running in what is hopefully a sign that slow-to-change Philadelphia is ready to shatter City Hall’s glass ceiling. Of America’s 10 largest cities, only Philly and New York have never elected a female mayor.

While all the female candidates have experience in city government, one is distinctively qualified for the difficult job ahead: former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

Rhynhart has the experience, independence, vision, and temperament needed to unite a diverse city and address the systemic problems of crime, schools, taxes, and poverty that have long plagued Philadelphia.

Electing Rhynhart would make history, but voters want someone who can bring about change now. Fortunately, out of the nine viable Democratic candidates, she is the best prepared to lead on Day One.

Philadelphia — like many big cities and small towns across the country — has faced radical upheaval in the new millennium. The 2008 Great Recession, the 2016 election of Donald Trump, the pandemic and the murder of George Floyd in 2020 shook the country and impacted the fiscal and emotional health of many.

The fallout continues to reverberate, but rather than seize the opportunity to reposition Philadelphia to better compete in the 21st century, City Hall has muddled along.

In the face of record crime and changing work patterns that have created challenges and opportunities for the city, the administration of Mayor Jim Kenney has been largely devoid of big ideas, innovation, and — worst of all — leadership. Billions in federal COVID-relief dollars have flowed into Philadelphia with little to show for them except a city budget that ballooned 50% to $6 billion.

Talk about a wasted opportunity.

As Kenney fiddled, Philadelphia burned with gun violence, homicides, and rampant crime, from carjackings to shoplifting. In fact, the lack of response from City Hall to the lawlessness has many residents scared, outraged, and leaving Philadelphia.

The next mayor must fill the current leadership void by immediately addressing the crime problem while tackling the interconnected albatross of poverty, failing schools, and high taxes.

In addition to Rhynhart, two other candidates impressed the editorial board. Real estate magnate Allan Domb spent seven years on City Council, where he donated his salary to the School District and worked to lower taxes. He’s largely self-funding his campaign, so he won’t be beholden to any special interests. Domb has also put forth some of the most detailed plans to improve the city. His rise from humble beginnings and desire to give back to the city where he made his fortune are laudable.

The board interviewed the nine viable candidates. It was clear Rhynhart is best prepared to meet the moment.

Cherelle Parker, a former City Council member and state representative, has the grit and passion to go with a record of accomplishment. She is outspoken and devoted to Philadelphia, especially when it comes to affordable housing and improving neighborhoods.

Another candidate has attracted a lot of attention — largely because he paid for it through slick television ads. Jeff Brown is an outsider with catchy slogans. While he should be commended for opening grocery stores in food deserts, selling cereal does not make a mayor. Brown’s manipulation of ads using Michelle Obama and former Gov. Tom Wolf, along with an ethics board investigation involving his campaign finances, are red flags.

The board interviewed the nine viable candidates, watched them debate issues in public forums, reviewed their policy proposals, and examined their records. It was clear Rhynhart is best prepared to meet the moment.

A major strength: Rhynhart has worked in city government but is not a part of the outmoded Democratic machine. In fact, she became the first woman elected city controller by unseating a three-term incumbent without the party’s backing — a true sign of independence.

Before Rhynhart, the city controller post was traditionally held by political insiders who issued milquetoast reports that barely caused a ripple. Rhynhart used the office to expose waste and inefficiency in city government. She’s on the side of taxpayers, not insiders.

As crime increased, Rhynhart shined a light on the many reasons why the city’s response has been so abysmal. One report detailed the Police Department’s inefficient deployment of officers and delayed 911 response times in poorer neighborhoods.

The report was attacked by the powerful Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby, who has long been an obstacle to needed reform. McNesby’s whining underscored that Rhynhart hit a bull’s-eye.

While the Kenney administration touted its record spending on programs to reduce gun violence, Rhynhart issued a report that showed the majority of spending would take years to produce results. Long-term improvement is vital, but not without short-term solutions.

Such fearlessness in taking on protected interests is refreshing and sorely needed in the next mayor. At the same time, Rhynhart has demonstrated another deft talent: Her ability to lead and build consensus.

Rhynhart won the endorsement of two former mayors. More impressive, the two mayors don’t like each other. Yet somehow she got John Street and Michael Nutter in the same room to film a campaign ad.

More to the point, the endorsement of two mayors who know what the job requires is more meaningful than support from unions that expect something in return.

Rhynhart is poised to take on the challenge of fixing the city’s public schools. Her education plan includes working closely with the superintendent to set clear goals and metrics and appoint a school board that shares her vision for improvement and accountability, while also commanding the respect needed to lobby Harrisburg for more state funding.

Rhynhart has a daughter in public school, so she has a vested interest in ensuring students are safe and have the resources needed to succeed. Fellow parents can’t do better than having a mom with a school-age student in their corner.

Rhynhart, 48, was born in Madison, Wis., but moved to Abington when she was 6. She graduated from Middlebury College and received a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.

She spent seven years on Wall Street at Fitch Ratings and then Bear Stearns before joining the Nutter administration in 2008, first as city treasurer and then budget director. Her municipal finance experience will be crucial in balancing the need to lower taxes and fund city services — especially once the federal COVID-relief dollars are gone.

Rhynhart’s economic plan calls for rethinking the city’s onerous tax structure, reducing red tape, and boosting the number of Black-owned businesses. She also stressed the need to use data to identify problems and increase efficiency — something that has been sorely lacking in the Kenney administration.

Rhynhart’s experience has enabled her to know what works and what doesn’t work. She has demonstrated that she has the courage to take on the status quo, while also working with others to get things done. She is focused on serving the needs of Philadelphia as a whole and not just the neighborhoods or Center City.

For those reasons and more, The Inquirer endorses Rebecca Rhynhart in the Democratic primary for mayor on May 16.