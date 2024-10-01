🏫 A more affirming dress code | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to (Red) October, Philly. Good news if your seasonal affective disorder has hit hard and fast: After an exceptionally gloomy streak, sun is on the way soon.

City schools’ dress code is now a national model, with kids allowed to dress in a way that “celebrates” their identities. Advocates, including Black girls, helped make it happen.

And the Phillies are in the midst of a five-day break thanks to a playoff bye. We have the story on how they’re staying ready, as well as how you can try to score playoffs tickets, and much more.

Following advocacy from students, education lawyers and more, the Philadelphia School District’s dress code was updated for the 2024-2025 academic year with a focus on students’ right to self-expression. It’s now considered a national model for inclusivity.

What it says: The code includes language explicitly allowing protected hairstyles such as locs and afros, as well as religious garb and dress that aligns with a student’s gender identity.

Why it matters: With a less detailed or affirming code, girls, and especially Black girls, may be disproportionately targeted.

Notable quote: The new policy is “a step in the right direction,” said Amaiyah Parker, a Central High graduate who previously advocated for the changes. In the past, she said, dress codes “were racist and gendered, played a role in the adultification of Black girls, and policed women’s bodies.”

Education reporter Kristen A. Graham spoke to the folks who helped make the change happen.

What you should know today

In winning enough games to earn a playoff bye, the Philadelphia Phillies get five days off before the playoffs start. That’s a good thing — right?

The Phillies would argue so. Yes, it could be a challenge to stay sharp after a break from the routine of daily games, as some critics have opined. But it’s also a chance to get heathy — and focused. And the team isn’t treating this week like a vacation, with a group workout and intrasquad game planned to keep the rust away.

Phillies reporter Scott Lauber explains the stakes and psychology of the bye week.

Here’s what else to know before the Phillies’ playoffs run kicks off this Saturday at home.

⚾ Scoring tickets: It’s not too late to buy tickets to the first home games, though you might need to hit the secondary market. We have the rundown of how to get them, and the schedule for each playoff series.

💣 Statistical leaders: Trea Turner had the team’s best batting average this season, but it was Kyle Schwarber who made the Citizens Bank Park bell ring most often, with 38 home runs.

🏆 Jersey rankings: Bryce Harper finished the year with the second-highest-selling jersey in Major League Baseball. Turner’s made the best-seller list, too.

🧢 Farewell, Charlie Hustle: Pete Rose, MLB’s hit king and one of the Phillies’ most complicated characters, died Monday at 83.

🧠 Trivia time

Resident assistants and other undergraduate workers sent a letter Monday to school leaders asking them to recognize their union. Which Philadelphia university school do they represent?

A) Drexel University

B) St. Joseph’s University

C) Temple University

D) La Salle University

🪈 Silencing: Our phones at Philadelphia Orchestra performances — seriously.

💯 Heeding: More advice shared by Philly-area centenarians.

🍣 Booking: These 13 omakase experiences for sushi fans.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Hall of Fame center remembered locally for helping Allen Iverson and the Sixers reach the 2001 NBA Finals

BEDTIME MUM BOOK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Dave Knies, who solved Monday’s anagram: Lincoln Financial Field. The South Philly venue will host games for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. (Psst: You have until Friday to submit a design for Philly’s World Cup poster.)

Photo of the day

