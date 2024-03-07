After rash of shootings, more policing pledged | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This week saw four straight days of shooting incidents on or near SEPTA buses. In the latest, a shooting in Burholme on Wednesday afternoon, all eight victims are students at Northeast High School.

The latest incident prompted quick responses from city officials, including Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who vowed to dedicate more city resources to fighting gun violence.

In the lower Northeast, two new, city-run health centers could provide much-needed care. But community meetings to discuss one of the proposed sites in what is considered a health-care desert have been heated.

Eight Northeast High School students ages 15 to 17 were struck by bullets in a shooting in Burholme on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident came after a 27-year old man in Oxford Circle, a 17-year-old student in Ogontz and a 37-year-old man in South Philadelphia were shot and killed over the three previous days, all while riding, entering or leaving a SEPTA bus.

Officials on Wednesday were swift to emphasize a need for gun violence solutions and justice for the victims, as reported by my Inquirer colleagues:

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker promised to use “every legal and constitutional tool” to fight gun violence in the city during an evening news conference at Wednesday’s shooting site, Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues. “Enough is enough,” she said. District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to aggressively prosecute all the individuals responsible: “We are all here united.” Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson announced plans to regularly search detained suspects for weapons and strictly enforce lesser criminal violations such as fare evasion, drug use, and wearing masks. ”We’re going to enforce crime aggressively and we’re not going to apologize,” he said during a new conference Wednesday morning, before the latest shooting that involved two buses hit by bullets. City Councilmember Anthony Phillips, whose district borders the site of the Burholme shooting, called for strategies to fight gun violence’s root causes. “It is crucial to provide the necessary resources and support systems to prevent further tragedies and uplift the affected individuals and families,” he said. Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan called this week’s student shootings “senseless” and its impact on young people and the city at large “immeasurable.”

At least five teens have been fatally shot on or near SEPTA property in the past year.

Here’s The Inquirer’s full account of the latest outbreak of gun violence.

In lower Northeast Philadelphia, with a growing concentration of immigrants and lower-income people, the need for accessible health care is urgent.

City-run health centers provide care at little to no cost for residents in need. Only one is based in the vast Northeast: Health Center 10 on Cottman Avenue. Patients sometimes wait as long as six months for a regular physician appointment because there is so much demand, according to a Chinese interpreter at the health hub.

There’s a plan to shrink that disparity: The Department of Public Health intends to build two new health centers in the area, one at the current Friends Hospital site on Roosevelt Boulevard and the other near Frankford Transportation Center.

But some community members, especially historic preservationists, are concerned about the plans for the Friends Hospital site. A Native American encampment might be located behind the hospital, they say, and a historic building would need to be knocked down to make way for new construction.

Reporter Massarah Mikati spoke to residents and officials about the debate.

What you should know today

