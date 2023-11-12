The right way to budget | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

A sunny Sunday is in store, with a high near 48.

With many elements of our finances being automated and digitally available, it’s easy to skip over reflecting on spending habits and financial goals. Our lead story explores why some Gen Z Philadelphians and financial experts say to put down the apps and budget by hand.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

When Abby Bailey tried the popular budgeting app Mint, she wasn’t sold.

To Bailey, an occupational therapist who lives in Center City, the app didn’t feel user-friendly. She wanted more personalized spending categories. And she felt like the platform provided more of a retrospective look at her monthly spending, as opposed to a tool for holding herself accountable.

Advertisement

So Bailey instead opted for what might be considered an old-fashioned strategy to some of her peers: She made a budget herself.

Popular apps like the one Bailey used are shutting down, so millions of active users will need to use another tool soon. Some, like Bailey, have found success going offline.

What experts are saying: “I don’t think apps are bad,” said Wayne W. Williams, an associate professor of accounting at Temple University and a certified financial planner. In fact, these apps are “very useful and convenient, but you lose the control and the ability to do long-term” planning and goal-setting.

Keep reading to learn how some Philadelphians are overcoming financial anxiety and changing their relationship with money by trying different budgeting methods.

What you should know today

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic over to features reporter Zoe Greenberg.

Rabbi Lonnie Kleinman of Mount Airy was arrested at the U.S. Capitol three weeks ago, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Soon after her arrest was broadcast on Fox News, she received a text message from her father. He said he was deeply disappointed, and that her grandparents, who survived the Holocaust, would have been devastated if they were still alive, Kleinman, 32, said.

She and her father are not currently speaking, she said.

Her experience speaks to a growing generational rift that has been highlighted in Jewish communities across the city and country in recent weeks. In interviews, Philadelphia Jews and their relatives described heated exchanges that veered from the academic — about the global history of Judaism and geopolitics in the Middle East — to the highly personal, touching on family memory, trauma and obligation.

Read more about the many families experiencing what is effectively a microcosm of the fierce debates that are playing out on college campuses, social media platforms, and workplaces.

❓Pop quiz❓

The world’s most famous prehistoric fish returns to Philly for one more show.

What is it called?

A) Arandaspis prionotolepis

B) Placodermi

C) Dunkleosteus

D) Tiktaalik roseae

Think you got it? Check your answer here.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: South Philly-bred and Grammy nominated

BOTH CHALK TUG

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Phyllis Salzman, who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Federal Donuts.

Photo of the day

🎶 Our Sunday track goes like this: “You’re opening my eyes / Thank you for what you share.” 🎶

👋🏽 I’m baking banana bread today. I hope you have a great rest of the weekend. Taylor will bring you the latest news bright and early on Monday.