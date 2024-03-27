⚾ We are so back | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning and good luck to our Phillies as they prepare for the first pitch of the 2024 season. This Thursday is opening day — if it doesn’t get rained out, that is. We have the full rundown on this year’s top stories to watch, for season ticket-holding diehards and fair-weather fans alike.

Plus, after a fire devastated Jim’s Steaks in 2022, the South Street staple is (almost) ready to reopen.

Let’s get into it on this maybe-rainy Wednesday.

Baseball is back, baby: The Phillies are slated to open the 2024 season at home at 3:05 p.m. Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

Finally. Nothing says “spring has arrived” quite like the wave, the gyrating Phanatic, the ringing of the light-up Liberty Bell, Dollar Dog Night — wait, scratch that last one, Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Night.

I asked Phillies reporter Scott Lauber what makes this season so exciting. He told me the stakes are high because, well, not much has changed since last season, when the Phils came thiiiiis close to winning the National League Championship Series:

“Other than maybe 2011 (remember the Four Aces?), I can’t recall when the Phillies entered a season with greater expectations. After the disappointment of Game 7, with a core that remains intact and the highest payroll in franchise history, the window to win a World Series couldn’t be open any wider.

“You know the main characters: Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos. But it’ll be interesting to see how even such a star-laden roster handles the pressure that comes with championship-or-bust. How will they deal with the inevitable adversity of 162 games? And how do they stack up against the National League’s superpowers: the Dodgers and Braves? It’s all going to unfold over the next six months.”

There you have it — World Series or bust.

Here’s what else you should know about the start of the 2024 season even if you’re not a loyal Phils phollower (sorry):

⚾ Weather: Hate to say it, but yes, opening day may get rained out. If so, it’ll be the second year in a row for a postponed home opener, though 2023′s would-be first day ended up being a beautiful one. The powers that be are hoping to avoid another delay, but it depends on how the forecast shakes out.

⚾ Food: Additions to Citizens Bank Park’s concessions lineup include whiskey made by some local celebs and the “Schwarburger 2.0.” And if you’ve wondered why the heck there weren’t any dedicated hoagie spots in a Philadelphia stadium, you’re in luck: Primo Hoagies will make its return after seven years.

⚾ Hot take: Pitcher Zack Wheeler is the best Philly athlete — even better than Harper, Joel Embiid, and Jason Kelce, according to one of our columnists. Phew. He just signed a three-year, $126 million contract extension, making his the highest annual salary in franchise history.

⚾ Speaking of Wheeler: This year, the Phillies will have a new pitcher start the opener, their 16th since 1990. Think you know them all? Take our quiz.

⚾ Fandom: We might have found the Phillies backup catcher’s biggest fan: John McGlaughlin, a Roxborough native and Navy JAG officer who’s starting the east coast chapter of the Garrett Stubbs Club. He’s also releasing a “Philbilly Country” album, and drives a Honda Acty kei truck painted in both Phillies and Eagles colors.

Find all of our Phillies season preview coverage here.

Plus: Join Lauber and fellow Inquirer sports reporter Alex Coffey live from Citizens Bank Park on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. as they offer a detailed look at the 2024 Phillies’ roster, key players, and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

What you should know today

File this one under: Just in time for spring, South Street is ready to bloom again.

After a devastating fire in July 2022, beloved eatery Jim’s Steaks is expected to reopen May 1. Patrons can expect more than double the seating, a takeout window — serving until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday — and glass-and-tile mosaic work by artist Isaiah Zagar of Magic Gardens fame.

The new space combines the original Jim’s storefront with the former Eye’s Gallery space next door, which was owned by Zagar and his wife, Julia, and has since moved a half-block away.

If it feels like a long time coming, just know that owner Ken Silver agrees. He told food writer Mike Klein he’s looking forward to “getting back to doing what I love and that’s making cheesesteaks in Philadelphia instead of supervising the rebuilding of my restaurant.”

Photo of the day

