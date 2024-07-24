Philly police rethink youth arrests | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday. We’ll likely see showers today, with high temps in the mid-80s.

In our lead story below, learn about competing efforts to divert kids from the justice system, as Philadelphia’s new police chief upends years of work on a juvenile assessment center.

Advertisement

And yes, it’s early — but as President Joe Biden approaches his final months in office, we look ahead to where his future presidential library might be based. (Philly, perhaps?)

Here’s what you need to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The months-old Juvenile Assessment Center (JAC) aims to bring all kids under arrest in Philly to one centralized, trauma-informed hub of resources, where families can access help and some youth can be diverted out of the justice system into community-based programs. Advocates say it’s been working.

But a new mayoral administration and police leadership means new processes.

Long-held plans: The JAC was in the works for six years before it opened in November in a former police precinct near the Barnes Museum. Since then, more than 1,100 young people have passed through its doors, about 10% of whom were diverted from the court system.

Bethel’s idea: The city’s new police commissioner, Kevin J. Bethel, wants to avoid putting kids stopped for low-level offenses in squad cars in the first place. Instead, his plan is to train beat officers to divert some cases out of the system at the point of arrest. He believes Philadelphia can become a “national model” for youth diversion.

Advocates’ concerns: Under the new proposal, kids who are not deemed eligible for diversion would go back to being processed at police division booking facilities. Supporters of the JAC also doubt that cops could provide the same level of individualized support as the JAC’s social workers.

Reporter Samantha Melamed has the story on what Bethel plans to do once the JAC building is closed in September.

Most former presidents in recent history have built a library in their name, and usually in a place that’s meaningful to them. Barack Obama’s is under construction in Chicago. George W. Bush’s is in Dallas. Donald Trump doesn’t have one yet, but some speculate he’ll build one in Trump Tower or Florida.

Where would Biden put his?

Somewhere in Delaware, his adopted home state and the birthplace of his political career, would certainly make sense. But his ties to Philadelphia are strong, too.

Reporters Rita Giordano and Peter Dobrin asked around to see which city could get the landmark someday.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

For the first time in a decade and a half, Republicans just outpaced Democrats in voter registration in which Philadelphia collar county?

A) Bucks County

B) Chester County

C) Delaware County

D) Montgomery County

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎀 Moving into: This pink, retro-inspired Jersey home with a viral Zillow posting.

📺 Wondering: If we’ll see a Trump-Harris debate.

🥇 Watching: The U.S. men’s soccer team take on France this afternoon.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Philly’s largest LGBTQ health agency.

INTERMEZZO CAN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Cornelia Fitts, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Northern Liberties. The neighborhood is getting an Amazon-owned supermarket at Sixth and Spring Garden Streets.

Photo of the day

🍾 One last discovered thing: A South Jersey woman is trying to solve the mystery of an old bottle and its message she found down the Shore earlier this month. Could it really be from 1876? If so, it may be the world’s oldest message in a bottle.

Have a great Wednesday. Back at it tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.