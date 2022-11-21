If you haven’t already, it’s time to break out the winter coat. The high will only reach the 40s.

With constant headlines about economic anxiety, there’s one company in particular that is not talking about a recession or layoffs. In fact, the chief executive of Philly Shipyard wants a few hundred more shipbuilders as the company snags massive contracts.

Our lead story focuses on the Philly Shipyard’s booming business lately — and how they achieved it.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Philly Shipyard announced this month it signed a $1 billion contract to build three new container vessels for a Hawaiian shipping company.

Business is looking so good that it’s fully subscribed with work until 2027.

Reminder: Four years ago, the former Navy shipyard had an empty order book and laid off most of its workforce.

Important note: Philly Shipyard shines in what seems like a gloomy economy with tech companies laying off thousands of workers and cryptocurrency taking a hit while energy prices and interest rates keep going up.

Keep reading to understand what caused the dramatic turnaround.

As the gun violence epidemic relentlessly continues, Philadelphia is increasingly turning to an ancient life-saving tool, the tourniquet.

It’s a sturdy strap wound so tightly around a limb that it cuts off the flow of blood.

How it works: It closes off a blood vessel like flattening a drinking straw by pure force.

It’s made of a strap and a tightening rod called a windlass.

If done correctly, it’s supposed to hurt. Although the tourniquet deprives the arm or leg of oxygen, it’s safe to leave in place for more than an hour.

It’s possible to make one from a cloth and stick (but in untrained hands, it could make bleeding worse). Experts recommend store-bought options.

Important figure: In 2021, 119 of the 128 patients who arrived at a Philadelphia hospital with a tourniquet in place survived.

It’s become standard equipment for construction workers, landscapers, lifeguards, and some area school districts.

Continue reading to learn the history of the tool that spans more than 2,500 years.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Who did not perform in the city over the weekend?

A) Alex G.

B) Lady Alma

C) Harry Connick Jr.

D) Santigold

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

🍞 Preparing for: The moment you forget extra rolls on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s a list of grocery and retail store hours.

📱Suggesting: Replacements for Twitter if you’re one of the users who are looking for alternative choices amid rapid change under Elon Musk’s new ownership.

👀 Watching: The launched investigations into Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: A Philly neighborhood

ALPENGLOW VIOLET

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Terry Maxwell, who correctly guessed Minnesota Vikings as Sunday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

And that’s your start to the week. I hope it’ll be smooth right into the holiday weekend. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow.