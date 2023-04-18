Suing Planned Parenthood | Morning Newsletter

It looks like we’ll have partly sunny skies with a high of 58.

Back in 2021, Planned Parenthood Federation CEO Alexis McGill Johnson wrote a 2021 New York Times op-ed vowing to expunge systemic racism within the organization. Its founder, Margaret Sanger, had white supremacist ties and believed in eugenics.

But even as Planned Parenthood was confronting its racist past, employees of color were suffering from alleged racial and ethnic discrimination at various affiliates.

Our lead story follows one case out of many against the reproductive health giant.

Michelle Fisher, a Black nurse practitioner, remembers her white manager at Planned Parenthood’s Bellmawr clinic often berating her. Once, Fisher says, the manager thrust urine samples on her desk with such force that it splashed on her.

After she was laid off in spring 2021 in what she believes was retaliation for filing multiple discrimination complaints to human resources, Fisher sued the Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey in May 2022. The case is ongoing.

Some of Fisher’s allegations include:

Fisher said she was harassed and intimidated for asking questions about medical protocol and patient cases, while her own medical expertise was discounted. She also said was routinely assigned to clinics farther from her home and required to work more hours compared to white nurses with less experience.

The scope: Over the past five years, discrimination lawsuits have been filed by at least two dozen former and current employees of Planned Parenthood’s 49 affiliates, which employ thousands across the country and are a leading source of reproductive health care in almost every state, according to an Inquirer analysis of publicly available national case databases.

In court records and interviews with The Inquirer, employees said they faced racist comments from coworkers and were held to a different standard than white colleagues. Many said supervisors were more critical of their work, while valuing their contributions less, compared to white coworkers.

Continue reading for more from my colleague Sarah Gantz about racial and ethnic discrimination other former employees say they have faced for years.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have agreed on a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million, including $179.3 million in guaranteed salary.

Hurts, 24, is expected to receive $110 million guaranteed at signing. The deal also includes the first no-trade clause in franchise history.

Note: The extension, worked out by Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, is not only believed to be the biggest contract ever negotiated by a female agent, but also the largest in Eagles history. 🔑

The deal makes Hurts the second highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of guaranteed salary behind only Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal with Cleveland.

Keep reading to learn more details about the historic deal.

📱 Anticipating: Inquirer reporter Anna Orso on Reddit today at 1 p.m. for an AMA about the Philadelphia mayor’s race. She’ll answer questions about the candidates, their various paths to victory, and where they stand on issues that matter to you.

🌿 Sharing: Everything you need to know about weed laws in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

