Today, we tell you everything you need to know about Philadelphia’s first property reassessment in three years.

Also, two dozen child-care centers in Philly participated in a national day of action on Monday to fight for better wages and affordable care for families.

— Felicia Gans Sobey

Philadelphia released its first property assessments in three years on Monday, shocking many homeowners who saw their own property values spike. The value of the average residential property in the city went up 31% since the last assessment.

Why does this matter? The city will use your updated assessment to determine your annual tax bill.

If you’re curious what this means for your property, start by using the city’s website to find your 2023 assessed value. Then pull out a calculator to find 1.3998% (the city’s current real estate tax rate) of that value. That would be your tax bill, based on current numbers. (But keep in mind: The city’s tax rate could change, and tax-relief programs such as the homestead exemption could affect your final bill.)

My colleague Max Marin tells us more about what to know regarding Philly’s property assessments.

What you should know today

Two dozen child-care centers in Philly participated Monday in a national day of action, going on strike and calling for living wages for workers and for affordable care for families. More than 100 advocates rallied in front of Philadelphia City Hall to bring attention to the issue.

Here’s what two advocates said at the rally:

🎤 “I’m not a babysitter, I’m an educator,” said Rasheeda Brown, who works with children ages 3½ to 5 at the Children’s Playhouse.

🎤 “I really love children,” said Isis Brooks, a mother of four who also works in the child-care industry. “I would stay if the pay got better.”

Photo of the day

