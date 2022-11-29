We’ll get a break from the gray skies. Expect a sunny day with temperature reaching the high 40s.

I know we’re in the holiday season limbo between Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. We’re inching toward the time of year when several tasks on your to-do list may have to wait until the new year.

The focus of today’s newsletter is not one of those things, especially if you’re a homeowner.

Property tax breaks in Philadelphia are going to be more generous than ever and time is running out to take advantage. Our main story will tell you if you are missing out.

You may have already received your property tax bill in the mail, but you can still score some relief.

Important numbers: 1 in 5 of the city’s owner-occupied homes isn’t enrolled in any of its tax relief programs and those homeowners collectively pay $73 million more in taxes than they should.

Those 65,000 unenrolled homeowners are eligible for the homestead exemption, the city’s most popular tax relief program for primary residences.

The city’s homestead exemption nearly doubled — from $45,000 to $80,000 — and can reduce a tax bill up to $1,120 per year.

Reminder: Philadelphia’s latest citywide tax assessment raised residential property values by an average of 31%, which means taxes are soaring, too.

The 2023 revaluation doubled property values in some rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, raising concerns about equitable tax burdens or the potential displacement of Black and brown residents.

Meanwhile, lawmakers tried to protect homeowners from tax increases by expanding relief programs during budget negotiations this year.

Your deadline: Homeowners must apply by Thursday to have the benefit for tax year 2023.

Keep reading to find out what the city can do to make the program more equitable. We can also help you find out if you’re already enrolled.

America’s first life insurance company was founded in Philadelphia in 1809.

Among the first Black people to be insured were enslaved Africans with polices benefiting their enslavers.

More than two centuries later, the industry never fully got rid of the racial caste system. It shifted from explicit policies of racial exclusion to more modern, subtle forms of discrimination than result in lower payouts for Black families.

Necessary context: African Americans are more likely than their white counterparts to look to life insurance to cover final expenses. But the median coverage for white households is three times larger than that of Black households, even when income levels are the same.

In this latest More Perfect Union chapter, The Inquirer explores the legacy of American’s insurance system and its role in perpetuating the country’s racial wealth gap.

🌲 Imagining: What it would be like to live in a 300-year-old Wissahickon Valley Park house.

👀 Watching: A coalition of more than 400 business groups is increasing the pressure on Congress to block a potential rail strike.

🍽️ Perusing: 40 new or soon-to-open restaurants in the Philly area (I’m intrigued by Honeysuckle Provisions).

