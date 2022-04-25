We cool down a bit to start the week, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Today we introduce you to the Quaker group looking to infuse a little prosperity for Black homeowners in Germantown.

And, we have the latest on the deadly fire in Kensington that killed a man and three children.

Members of the Green Street Monthly Meeting of Friends realized that they are sitting on a pot of “old money,” but what they decided to do with it is perhaps the real worth.

Teaming up with nonprofit legal services agency Philadelphia VIP, the Friends are offering pro bono assistance to Black Germantown homeowners to assist in:

🏠 Creating wills.

🏠 Understanding deeds.

🏠 Providing help with property tax relief.

🏠 Getting help with tangled titles to help them keep their homes, and more.

It’s all part of Green Street’s racial justice plan to give reparations to Black residents in Germantown — work it hopes will spread to congregations citywide. In addition, the congregation plans to spend $50,000 a year on reparations work over the next 10 years.

Our reporter Michaelle Bond has more on the infusion of invaluable knowledge and assistance heading Germantown’s way.

Meet the activists who, fed up with waiting on the city, are raising funds on their own to curb surging gun violence.

Philly Ukrainian Americans continue to prepare for the refugees set to arrive in the U.S. from the war-torn nation.

Despite an uptick in case counts, the Ba.2 variant of COVID-19 is mild in hospitals.

We take a look at the Eagles’ real needs in the upcoming NFL Draft. 🔒

Columnist Will Bunch offers this theory on the reason Republicans dislike corporations such as Disney.

Local Coronavirus Numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.

Sunday’s deadly house fire in Kensington that killed three children and a man early Sunday morning was another possible case of there being no working smoke detectors.

Authorities initially said they did not find any functioning smoke detectors inside the house in the 3200 block of Hartville Street. According to Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, 21 people have died in fires this year.

The Hartville Street fire drew parallels to January’s deadly house fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people, including nine children. There were more than 20 people recorded living in that Philadelphia Housing Authority duplex – and there were no working smoke detectors in the unit.

Our reporters Layla A. Jones, Nick Vadala, and Diane Mastrull have more on Sunday’s fatal fire.

In addition:

We have tips on the best place to put your smoke detectors, and

If you live in Philly and are in need of smoke detectors, you may be able to get them from the city, for free.

