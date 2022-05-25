We go up from yesterday’s temperatures, but not by much as temps will reach the mid-70s.

Before we begin, here’s the latest on the elementary school shooting in Texas. As of late Tuesday night, 21 people died, at least 19 of them children.

It’s the 27th school shooting this year – and it’s only May.

We lead off today with an exploration of the tight race between GOP Senate hopefuls Mehmet Oz and David McCormick and the expected recount.

And price hikes will hit your energy bill June 1. We’ll convey just how much and what you can do to ease the blow to your budget.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Republican race for a Pennsylvania seat in the U.S. Senate is almost certainly headed for a recount.

It’s all pretty confusing. But our politics and data team has explained everything, from who’s ahead to how long a recount could take.

And perhaps the biggest question:

Why is it taking so long to complete the vote count?

This count, unlike the one during the 2020 presidential election, has actually happened relatively quickly. Almost all the votes were tallied on the day of the primary or the day after. It’s not the speed of the count stopping news outlets from declaring a winner, it’s just how close the race is. And as it stands, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz leads former hedge fund manager David McCormick by less than 1,000 votes.

Our reporters Jonathan Lai and Julia Terruso break it all down in this explainer.

Also, I strongly suggest signing up for our PA22 Newsletter. Our politics team will dissect this crucial race and others leading up to the November election.

Coincidentally, there’s a PA22 Newsletter dropping later today.

What you should know today

So when it comes to an impending increase in your energy costs, I’m just going to leave this right here …

💡 When is this expected to occur? Providers will be looking to increase prices June 1.

💡 The (somewhat) good news: Peco, which supplies power to thousands in our region, is among the lowest among providers, with an 8.1% increase.

💡 Can I switch to a low-cost supplier now? Yes, but the window of opportunity appears to be shrinking for discounted deals from competitive suppliers. Essentially, electricity charges are increasing largely because higher energy costs are driving up the cost of generating power.

Our reporter Andrew Maykuth takes a look at rate hikes, what it all means, why now, and what you can do to ease the shock.

What we’re …

☝🏽 Sharing: The Love From Philly benefit concert that debuted online during the pandemic will become an in-person festival this summer on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

🌭 Needing: This hot dog launcher with the likeness of the Phillie Phanatic, because why not?

🚫 Reading: All about the psychology that goes into being the neighborhood NIMBY.

