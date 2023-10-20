A pattern of unfair pay | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s a chilly, stormy Friday, so grab your umbrella.

Rutgers-Camden professors say they are paid less than their main campus counterparts. Our main story looks at continued problems despite adjustments to the system.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

🎤 Now I’m passing the mic to our higher education reporter Susan Snyder:

A few years ago, Rutgers University rolled out a process for evaluating cases in which faculty asserted that their pay was not equitable with their colleagues in similar positions.

Advertisement

Daniel Shain, chair of the biology department at Rutgers-Camden, said he earned about $22,000 less than his peers.

It’s part of a pattern, faculty say, of the Rutgers system continuing to unfairly pay professors on the Camden campus as compared to their counterparts on the flagship campus in New Brunswick and in Newark.

The administration acknowledged that the process is complicated and everyone is “learning their way through,” but said about two-thirds of faculty who requested a salary equity evaluation were awarded adjustments.

(A union official argued that some of them were “insultingly low.”) Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway also pointed out that the New Brunswick campus is a Research 1 university, while Newark and Camden are Research II campuses, and that makes a difference for compensation.

Continue reading for a look at the dispute.

Earl D. King, a pulmonologist with Philly ties, is going viral after he “prescribed” his longtime patient “a cat.”

The patient, a 67-year-old woman from Grottoes, Va., found a kitten that same day and named it after her doctor.

Now, their story is spreading after Sipe acted on that advice and shared the good news with her local broadcast station.

Notable quote: “He went the extra mile for me,” Sipe said. “And I hope that everyone can have a doctor in their life just like Dr. King.”

Keep reading to meet Earlene, the three-legged kitten who changed Sipe’s life.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

A famous guitarist sported a Phillies shirt while rocking the Wells Fargo Center this week.

Who was it?

A) Jimmy Page

B) Brian May

C) Carlos Santana

D) Slash

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

❄️ Monitoring: The winter outlook for Philly and the U.S. East Coast.

🎧 Listening to: Bad Bunny’s new album and this cool reference to the Phillies.

🎬 Attending: The 32nd annual Philadelphia Film Festival.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Walk over the Delaware

HEEP OWN

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Sol Bress who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Broad Street Line.

Photo of the day

Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you again on Sunday with the morning news digest.