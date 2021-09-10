Good morning, everybody. You’re reading the Inquirer Morning Newsletter, and here’s what you need to know this Friday morning. We’re looking at why September might test the region as the pandemic continues and how a Cheltenham native’s nonprofit will continue to help Afghan war widows. You should also know that two Penn scientists received an award for their research that helped lay the foundation for the COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 cases in the Philly area are leveling off, but health experts are “bracing for an uptick” heading into the fall. September will be a test for how the region will do against the highly transmissible delta variant, as students return to classrooms and college campuses.

While the rate of vaccinations are also modestly increasing, fall and winter also come with dropping temperatures and more indoor gatherings. National experts have long expressed concerns about what these seasons could bring.

Reporter Erin McCarthy shows how the region is preparing for the fall as the pandemic continues.

The fall of Afghanistan does not mean the end of Susan Retik’s charity, Beyond the 11th. She says women there who have been widowed by war need more help, not less. And that’s what she intends to do. Keep helping.

After the 9/11 attacks and the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, she was troubled by the inequity between her situation and those of Afghan women. Her husband, David, was aboard American Airlines Flight 11, the first plane to hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. When her husband was killed, the American public offered huge support to her as a “9/11 widow.” The Afghan women were destitute.

So, she cofounded Beyond the 11th in 2003 to help. This is how she plans to keep helping Afghan war widows.

That's interesting

🐶 When pet owners experience homelessness, this organization houses them and their beloved animals.

🦅 Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is committed to analytics. Here’s a look at how it could influence coach Nick Sirianni as the team heads toward its first game of the season this weekend.

👟 Jordans are the most searched sneaker in Pennsylvania. What makes the shoe so popular in the Keystone State?

🎨 The “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” wasn’t as awful as reporter Stephanie Farr feared, or awful at all. Here’s how it went.

Opinions

“People who deny the reality of COVID are depriving everyone of the ‘normal’ freedoms we used to enjoy, by prolonging the pandemic and slowing our safe return to the lives we led before the pandemic,” writes Wyncote resident Alison McCook on why the summer of COVID denial should be over.

“Waste-to-energy” is a bad deal for Chester and other polluted communities, writes Mathy Stanislaus, who served as the U.S. EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management during the Obama administration.

Do crime-tracking apps help or harm communities? Two Philadelphians debate controversial smartphone apps like Citizen in the latest Pro/Con.

How Philadelphia adapts to its increasing population and growing pains will be the story of the next decade, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes.

