First: The sights, sounds, and smells of Independence Day made a triumphant return.
Then: Here’s what missing a second shot means for battling COVID-19′s Delta variant.
And: The number of students who are homeless at Philadelphia high schools is being undercounted.
Fourth of July celebrations made a triumphant return Sunday to the city where America began — to thunderous applause from concertgoers liberated after a year spent isolated in their homes by the pandemic.
Hundreds of families turned out for the annual Welcome America festival, some to see performances by recording artists Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha, others to reserve prime seats to watch the fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and all eager to spend time outside.
Reporter Vinny Vella recaps a day of fireworks, food, and fun.
Embracing her roots, first lady Jill Biden kicked off Independence Day in Philly.
And, a “normal” July Fourth weekend returned at the Shore.
Due to more than 1,000,000 Pennsylvanians missing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, the state missed its mark of 70% of residents inoculated by the end of last month.
In addition, the state’s no-show rate ranks among the highest in the nation, as medical professionals, officials, and researchers brace for a surge of variant cases this fall.
The Delta variant’s highly contagious nature has prompted new restrictions in places across the world, some of which are in contrast with the CDC’s guidance.
Reporters Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, and Chris A. Williams detail the importance of the second dose in the continuing fight against COVID-19 and its variants.
Discrepancies in data collection reveal that the number of local high school students who are homeless is possibly four times higher than what’s been reported.
A Wildwood bar owner watched his legendary establishment be torn apart piece by piece, as a local developer sets his sights on the future of the locale.
Go inside a new workforce development initiative that’s training formerly incarcerated people, women, and people of color.
Immune-compromised people don’t respond as well to COVID-19 vaccines, but Pitt scientists found exceptions.
Val Arkoosh would be the first Pa. woman elected to the U.S. Senate, but she says, “I would also be the first woman physician ever, from either party.”
Progressives are criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf over Republicans’ control of state budget negotiations.
Watchdog groups warn of a recent increase in activity of white supremacist organizations.
🚜 Take a journey to the farm in Alliston, Ontario, where Flyers prospect Wade Allison puts in work during the off-season as he looks to build on last season’s success on the ice.
🌩️ The National Weather Service is adding this tag to its storm warnings, in an effort to get your attention.
🌭 At Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, the champ broke his own record, downing 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes.
🍖 And, if you’re looking for the best barbecue, look no further.
Opinions
“We all have the ability to help the hospital and its staff heal. We need as many people as possible to get vaccinated, so we can once and for all put this scourge behind us,” writes Michael J. Stephen, an associate professor of medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, imploring the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to prevent hospitals and medical staffs from being crushed by another wave.
A group of Black and Latino men recently did a five-mile anti-gun violence run in the city in honor of their 20-year-old friend who was shot and killed in May, writes columnist Helen Ubiñas.
Establishing an anti-racist media system is essential in pushing for racial justice, according to Malav Kanuga, a researcher with the Media, Inequality, and Change Center.
Much of the drinking water in Philly’s surrounding suburbs is missing a key ingredient known to have dental benefits, WHYY reports.
A Philly-based abolitionist helped launched one of nation’s most successful Black churches, a preacher and author writes in this opinion piece for the Dallas Morning News.
Here’s where and how to still tap into emergency funding on the state and federal levels, according to Inc.
Mysterious fossilized teeth originated from a 23-foot-long prehistoric crocodile, Newsweek reports.
Your daily dose of | Christmas in July
The Kellys are a South Jersey family making up for loss time. More than 50 people, including family, friends, and Santa, came through this weekend to celebrate celebrate Christmas and the Fourth of July. The reunion and celebration took place after a wedding, the birth of a child, and the loss of a beloved family figure all occurred during lockdown.