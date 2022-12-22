Stay inside if you can. It’s supposed to be a rainy day with a high of 51.

We’re starting today with disturbing but important news.

As part of the fallout from a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation that led to the October arrests of four Jehovah’s Witnesses, secret documents containing information about Witnesses who have been excommunicated for abusing children have been revealed.

Our lead story shows how much Jehovah’s Witness leaders knew.

Some of the Jehovah’s Witness records that are now being revealed show how Witness leaders were confronted with evidence and did nothing about it.

Jesse Hill is one alleged example.

The state Attorney General’s office charged Hill with molesting two boys he met through Witness congregations in Kutztown and Reading in the 1990s.

During the winter of 1998, Hill allegedly confessed to a committee of Witness elders that he’d abused at least nine children, according to pages of an S-77 form the Attorney General’s Office obtained as part of its investigation.

His admission didn’t stop elders at a Witness congregation in Kutztown from voting to reinstate Hill in 2011. He also volunteered as recently as two years ago at another congregation in Bucks County before he was removed for complaints about inappropriate contact with young boys, investigators allege.

Important note: For decades, leaders of the organization didn’t encourage speaking out.

A 1989 memo instructed elders to refuse cooperating if police ever appeared at a kingdom hall with a search warrant.

Another memo from 1997 advised elders to withhold information about known sexual predators from congregations.

Keep reading to learn how leaders tolerated and protected abusers.

Starting in January 2024, property owners on Broad Street between Spring Garden and West Indiana Avenue will have to pay an annual fee in exchange for improvements and maintenance for the business corridor.

North Broad Renaissance, a nonprofit that has already been leading cleanups and promotion along the street, will administer the new business improvement district.

The disconnect: This is news to some business owners on North Broad Street, who were unaware that the BID is coming or how it’ll affect them. Some wish they were consulted while others are worried about the fees involved, which will likely result in increased rent.

Continue reading to hear the business owners' thoughts — and reservations — about the upcoming plan.

🛻 Watching: This video of fans tailgating across the street from 6ABC's studios to honor Jim Gardner's final broadcast.

🍽️ Reviewing: Craig LaBan's year in Philly dining.

✈️ Sharing: Holiday travel tips. You will likely have to deal with rough weather and travel delays. Sorry.

