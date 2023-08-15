What SEPTA drivers endure | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re in for a rainy day with a high of 88.

When bus operators and other transit workers drive through Philly and the surrounding suburbs, a plexiglass shield is often their only protection. They’re vulnerable to angry outbursts and violence from riders, and it’s only been getting worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our lead story explains the increase of abuse and assaults against SEPTA drivers.

— Taylor Allen

SEPTA bus and trolley operators have endured verbal abuse and other assaults from riders over the past decade, with a notable spike at the onset of the pandemic.

Note: Sociologists and psychologists (and probably you) have observed that society’s fuse seems to have shortened since 2020. Inconveniences like a late bus can assume outsized importance and set people off. People tend to get angrier at slights, real and perceived.

The result: A shortage of bus operators with more unpredictable schedules, further aggravating riders and causing more revenue loss.

Some operators say the agency isn’t protecting them.

Click here to read more about the drivers’ experiences.

Politically-connected General Asphalt Paving Co. allegedly created a shell company and “submitted false, inaccurate, and inflated invoices” as part of a scheme to get around Philadelphia’s anti-discrimination polices, according to the city’s chief auditor.

Acting Controller Charles Edacheril detailed the allegations in an Aug. 9 letter to Mayor Jim Kenney. Edacheril expressed dismay that General Asphalt, which is run by the Meehan family of former GOP leaders, hadn’t been held accountable since an internal report of alleged misconduct was first sent to the mayor in November 2021.

The allegations: The Northeast Philly company hired a subcontractor, Empire Supplies and Services, to comply with a city policy aimed at offering opportunities for people of color, women, and people with disabilities. According to Edacheril’s letter, investigators found evidence that General Asphalt “designed and used Empire as a pass-through.” Two of General Asphalt’s owners were also two of Empire’s three founding members, he wrote.

Notable quote: “Empire was merely a pretextual shell for [General Asphalt] to claim MBE [Minority Business Enterprise] credit without giving real opportunities to minority-owned businesses,” Edacheril’s wrote.

Keep reading for more contents of the letter.

What you should know today

The idea of an elevated park on the Reading Viaduct isn’t new.

Activists in Philly have been working on a project to get an elevated park since 2004. So far, the city has only been able to get the first part of the Rail Park, a modest 1,300-foot segment, completed.

The viaduct’s owner, Reading International, is the hold-up.

What’s happening now: In June, Councilmember Mark Squilla quietly introduced a bill that would authorize the city to acquire the steel-and-stone viaduct by any means necessary, including condemnation. The legislation specifically assigns the Center City District to lead discussions with Reading. CEO Paul Levy will head the negotiating team.

Architecture critic Inga Saffron argues that despite the hurdles, dreams of the park could come true.

In her own words: “With Levy in charge, Philadelphia finally has a shot at getting its own high line. But it’s also true that, anytime you build a major new park in a big city like Philadelphia, it has to be a group effort,” Saffron wrote.

Keep reading to learn Saffron’s take on what needs to be considered to make this project a reality.

🦅 Viewing: A photo gallery of the Eagles and Browns joint practice on Monday.

Photo of the day

