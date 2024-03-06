Conviction overturned, 44 years later | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Today’s top story revisits a 2021 Inquirer investigation into the “sex for lies” scheme that, decades ago, put several Philadelphia men behind bars under tainted pretenses.

Plus: Why are so many regional diners closing? As we round the fourth anniversary of Philly-area pandemic shutdowns, these closures could be yet another sign of these strange economic times.

A Philadelphia man returned home this week after serving 44 years in prison for murder after an informant admitted he was threatened and bribed by police into framing him.

In the late 1970s, William Franklin was convicted based on a police informant’s later-recanted testimony. A Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge recently overturned his conviction based largely on a 2020 affidavit and video statement from the person who agreed to testify against Franklin under what he said were coercive circumstances. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice of appeal on the judge’s ruling.

Franklin was one of six men whose cases were profiled in a 2021 Inquirer investigation called “Sex for Lies” that exposed an alleged pattern of misconduct spearheaded by now-deceased homicide detectives Larry Gerrard and Ernest Gilbert: access to sex in exchange for a false testimony.

In 2022, another man, Willie Stokes, was exonerated after 38 years in prison, and in 2023 received a $9.62 million settlement with the City of Philadelphia.

Reporter Samantha Melamed describes a scene of celebrating family members outside the State Road jail when Franklin — now 77 years old — was released. Read the full story here.

A diner is a special place — unpretentious, homey, aesthetically steadfast. Visit one pretty much anywhere and you can expect strong coffee and cheap food served in large quantities. It’s classic Americana, both real and Hollywood manufactured: Tony Soprano’s booth from Holsten’s in Bloomfield just sold for a whopping $82,600 in an eBay bidding war.

But diners are also a dying breed. That’s due in part to changing consumer habits stemming from the pandemic, as well as rising supply costs and aging owners.

🥓 The latest local casualty: Diamond Diner in Burlington County. It’s South Jersey’s fifth diner to close in the past six months, following the Red Lion, Gateway, Star View, and Shamong diners. It will eventually reopen as part of the Pandora Diner chain.

☕ “COVID changed things,” said Diamond owner Gus Diamantis, 85. “People got different habits. They work from home, and they want discount prices.”

🥞 Diamantis is also ready to take a break, once working as many as 10 hours per day, seven days per week. Other operators of recently closed diners cited reasons including retirement, redevelopment, and highway construction.

Our Kevin Riordan pours one out for another beloved local haunt, and explains why its demise may be a sign of the times.

What you should know today

Trivia time

When will the new lights on the south side of the Ben Franklin Bridge be lit?

A) Trick question: They’re already lit

B) This summer

C) This fall

D) Never

Think you know? Check your answer, courtesy our latest Curious Philly explainer. Puzzling over your own question about a regional quirk? Ask it here.

What we're ...

🎥 Rewatching: The Oscar-nominated flicks in this Philly movies quiz.

🍩 Salivating over: The treats spotted at the newest Federal Donuts location.

🤘 Buying: Tickets to these 25 spring concerts, from Sheer Mag to Bad Bunny.

Unscramble the anagram

Hint: The Travel Channel just named this Center City staple one of the best Irish bars in the country. 🍀

SEMIOLOGICAL UNSHELLED

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Laura Tobias, who correctly guessed Monday’s answer: Zack Wheeler is the Phillies pitcher who just signed a three-year, $126 million extension.

Photo of the day

