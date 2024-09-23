‘Disaster waiting to happen’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning to those Birds, but not those Phils, who are still a game away from clinching the division title. Here’s hoping they do it tonight at home.

Today, we dig into the courthouse security incidents and trial delays that have soared under Sheriff Rochelle Bilal. Judges have described it as an “emergency situation” and a “disaster waiting to happen.”

And six weeks from the election, Pennsylvania’s undecided voters weigh in on their looming decision. Plus, does voter registration status affect your health? Hospitals say yes, and are signing up their patients to vote this November.

Read on for the latest news of the day.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office has faced accountability concerns for years. During Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s tenure, issues have ranged from off-budget spending to a lengthy backlog of tax-delinquent properties to auction off. The beleaguered office is now facing criticism for how it handles two of its chief responsibilities: court security and inmate transportation.

By the numbers: Security incidents including assaults and menacing behavior in courthouse hallways have nearly tripled since 2019, with 72 incidents across the five city courts in 2023. Delays of criminal proceedings have also increased as some jailed defendants have waited for hours to be moved from a holding cell to court by a sheriff’s deputy.

The source: While it’s clear the office is understaffed, it’s less clear if that problem is caused by mismanagement, a lack of funding, or both.

Why it matters: To State Rep. Jared Solomon, who has suggested the courts hold an evidentiary hearing to fully document the issues, forcing defendants, victims, and their families to wait so long for court proceedings to begin is “really disrespectful to people who are in a very vulnerable state,” he told The Inquirer. “The very least we can do is provide for a functioning and effective judicial system.”

Reporters William Bender and Ryan Briggs have the latest tale of dysfunction out of the Sheriff’s Office.

With just six weeks to go until the November election, the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is still looking extremely close in purple Pennsylvania.

A deciding factor in who takes the battleground state will be the roughly 4% of likely voters who say they’re undecided. And while Trump is more of a known entity with a full presidential term under his belt, some say they still don’t know enough about the VP of four years to make a decision.

Reporter Julia Terruso spoke to undecided Philadelphians about their lingering questions for Harris.

Plus: Area health systems such as Penn Medicine, Main Line Health, and Jefferson Health are part of a national, nonpartisan initiative that helps patients register to vote while at the hospital. Program participants say it’s not about who people vote for, but that they vote at all.

“Health-care providers are not out to gain something for themselves from this initiative,” one Penn rep told The Inquirer, amid criticisms from the right that the program benefits Democrats. “It’s a health-care provider talking about how your health and civic responsibilities overlap.”

Reporters Sarah Gantz and Jesse Bunch explain how Vot-ER works.

🧠 Trivia time

The Philadelphia Eagles now officially own the trademark for the name of which signature play?

A) Brotherly Shove

B) Tush Push

C) Philly Special

D) Hurts So Good

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎹 Anticipating: Stevie Wonder’s October stop at Wells Fargo Center.

🦛 Awww-ing over: Moo Deng and Philly’s hippo cuties.

🐶 Reviewing: Lessons from The Inquirer’s investigation into the wealthy, yet rundown, Montco SPCA.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: One of several former 2008 World Series team members who took the field with the Savannah Bananas Saturday

NONHISTORIC AVE

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Linda Milanese Kerschner, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Wing Bowl. The Friday-before-Super-Bowl-Sunday Philly competition that started in 1993 and got progressively more “sleazy.” Now, six years after it drew to a close, it’s getting a documentary.

P.S. Cheers (again!) to Sean Ramsden, who solved Saturday’s anagram: Shirley Chisholm. The first Black woman to campaign for the Democratic Party presidential nomination got a shoutout at Harris’ Tuesday visit to the Community College of Philadelphia.

Photo of the day

Your “only in Philly” story

📬 Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Karen Clarkson, who pays tribute to a beloved Shore institution:

I was so sad when I read about Gillian’s closing. Truly the end of an era. As a kid I remember the excitement of stepping under the roof of Gillian’s and watching the little train circling around the ceiling. And the sounds of machines, bells, horns, and laughter. And then the smells of popcorn and funnel cake. It was a child’s delight. I have so many memories of my parents taking me and riding the carousel, and then as I got older trying to grab the rings as I went around while trying not to fall off my horse. Fast forward 25 years to me taking my own son and seeing the pure joy as he rode the fire trucks, ringing the bell and wishing the ride would never end. Sadly it’s come to an end, but what wonderful memories we have.

On our final vacation day this summer while riding our bikes on the boards, I had a passerby take our picture so we had one final memory. A Wonderland indeed.

