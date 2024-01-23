Readying Philly’s historic sites for America’s big birthday | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Tuesdee. The snow is gone, and the rains are coming. But today is looking like a cloudy bridge day with temps in the low 40s. Enjoy the dryness while it lasts.

Our lead story today focuses on Philadelphia’s plans to spruce up its historic sites in anticipation of America’s 250th birthday bash in 2026. And we’ll also cover the ever-clearer job status of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

Let’s dive in.

America, Philly’s (getting) ready for our close-up.

The city will be a major focus for America’s 250th birthday party in July 2026, hosting not only a slate of Semiquincentennial events, but other major events that will boost visitors to the city.

And the crown jewel of this celebration will be Independence National Historical Park, the sprawling, 46-building monument to our nation’s history that spans 54 acres in the heart of Old City.

But those jewels could use a good tune-up and some TLC.

As the date approaches, the rush is on to make significant updates.

Important context: Independence National Historical Park contains some of the nation’s most historic sites, including Independence Hall, Congress Hall, the Liberty Bell, Declaration House, Franklin Court, Second Bank with its portrait gallery, and even the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site. The sites draw a collective 2.5 million visitors a year.

Check out reporter Frank Kummer’s story for the full run-down of rehab projects.

All signs point to Nick Sirianni remaining as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For starters, Sirianni met with team owner Jeffrey Lurie on Friday to lay out his plan for the 2024 season, and he’s still employed. Besides that significant fact, there have been other indications in the last few days that hint at Sirianni’s return, including:

🦅 The coach will be at a news conference alongside general manager Howie Roseman on Wednesday, the team announced Tuesday.

🦅 He fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Sunday, according to a league source.

🦅 And he is planning more staff shake-ups, which are expected to impact offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

🦅 And senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, who wasn’t under contract beyond this season, is also “exploring other opportunities,” according to an NFL source.

Check out Eagles writer EJ Smith’s story for the full update on Sirianni’s job status.

What you should know today

