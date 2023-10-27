The proposed Sixers arena studies, explained | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s the Friday before Halloween. You’ll probably start your day with some patchy fog before the sun comes out. Expect a high of 81.

I’m sure some of you are doing some final touches to complete your costume before your weekend full of parties. Or figuring out what you can pull together last minute (no judgment). It got me thinking, I want to know your most memorable Halloween in the city. 📮 Email me your Philly story for a chance to be featured here.

But first, let’s get to the news. The next step in the proposed Sixers arena saga is for the experts to weigh in. Questions are still swirling about what the $1.55 billion basketball arena would look like, how it would function, and what it would mean for the surrounding neighborhoods and the city.

Our lead story explains what to expect from the soon-to-come city studies that should answer those questions.

The studies on the proposed Sixers arena will examine community impact, economic influence, and arena design.

We broke down what we know so far and what’s to come.

Have the Sixers submitted a detailed design of the arena?

Not yet. City officials say the team has provided renderings, diagrams, drawings, and plans for some aspects of the project. Complete plans aren’t required until the arena moves forward to the permitting process.

Who is paying for the city studies?

The Sixers. Critics say that’s a conflict-of-interest in what was promised to be independent analyses. The city says the team has no say in how the studies are compiled or in their results.

Will the studies be made public?

Yes, according to Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the district where the arena is proposed.

What do Chinatown leaders think of the studies?

Chinatown advocates say the work has been framed to endorse the arena’s construction, not to ask whether one should be built. The neighborhood has launched a GoFundMe, trying to raise $50,000 to hire its own consultant.

Continue reading to find out how much sway the studies will have on whether the project moves forward.

Philadelphia mayoral candidates Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh participated in Thursday’s live radio debate on KYW Newsradio.

Where they agree: Both candidates believe some of Philly’s public schools need to be demolished, the wage tax should be reduced, and that the city should not support opening a supervised drug consumption site.

Where they differ: Parker hasn’t taken a firm position on the proposed Sixers arena but has spoken positively about it while Oh opposes it. The candidates also disagreed on approaches to public safety, including Parker’s recent comments indicating that she would seek support from the National Guard to address the drug crisis in Kensington.

Keep reading for the full recap of the only live debate before the Nov. 7 election.

What you should know today

You can do family-friendly stuff like “Boo at the Zoo” at the Philadelphia Zoo for Halloween, but that’s not what we’re talking about here.

If you want something that’ll give you an adrenaline rush, this is the list for you.

Eastern State Penitentiary: Most of the year, it’s a historical education site to teach the public about incarceration. During Halloween season, the defunct penitentiary is done up complete with haunted houses, beer gardens, and a speakeasy lounge inside Al Capone’s former prison cell.

Fright Factory: Inside a South Philly century-old warehouse, you’ll walk through a gauntlet of creatures and props in the basement while the floors move and fog hovers in the damp air.

Check out seven more ways to get your spooky fix for the holiday.

🧠 Trivia time

Of course, we have to do a Halloween-themed trivia question at least once.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in horror movie deaths. What is usually the threat in these films?

A) Zombies

B) Vampires

C) Ghosts

D) None of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

