Philadelphia officials to independently evaluate Sixers proposal for $1.3 billion arena in Center City

Mayor Jim Kenney has announced that the city will undertake an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the impact, opportunities and challenges of the Sixers’ plans to build a $1.3 billion arena in Center City.

“We recognize and appreciate that the 76ers proposal has generated significant attention across the city,” the mayor said in making the announcement Wednesday afternoon. “While it’s an exciting opportunity, we must understand the impact it may have on the surrounding communities before any plans move forward.”

A spokesperson for the Sixers’ development partnership, 76 Devcorp, said the organization fully supports the analysis and looks forward to collaborating with city leadership.

Chinatown residents and community leaders have voiced loud opposition to the project, which would place the arena on the neighborhood’s doorstep. The team intends to build the privately funded venue four blocks from City Hall, on the footprint of 10th to 11th and Market to Filbert Streets.

The arena would touch Chinatown at Cuthbert Street. Construction would claim one-third of the Fashion District mall and the bus station on Filbert Street.

The Sixers have pitched the project as a huge win for the city, offering investment and development on a downtrodden stretch of Market East, and moving the region into a greener future with reliance on public transportation.

“Given the size and scope of this proposed project, it is too early in the process to know the specific impacts of the proposed downtown arena,” said Kenney, who is in his last year in office. “That is why over the coming months, several city and public agency partners, as well as third-party consultants, will complete various technical studies to ascertain the feasibility and impacts of an arena in the proposed location.”

Those studies will assess building design, community impact and urban planning, economic impact, and parking and traffic. The city’s lead economic-development agency, PIDC, a nonprofit founded in 1958 by the city and the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, will facilitate the city’s due diligence regarding the project’s impact on the city and the surrounding communities, the mayor said.

The 76 DevCorp partnership consists of Josh Harris and David Blitzer, of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns and runs the Sixers, and David Adelman, a major city developer who is part-owner of the team. Adelman has pledged to build the finest arena in the country, a project that will bring not just basketball but economic renewal and vitality to a difficult site in Center City.

The arena project has become a major issue in the heated race for mayor, ahead of the May 16 primary election, and became a key point of contention among the candidates during a televised debate Tuesday night.

Seven of the top candidates were asked to provide a yes-or-no answer if they would support the arena project as of now.

Only three candidates answered. Businessman Jeff Brown voiced support, calling the proposal “an important project for the city.” Former Councilmember Helen Gym and ex-City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said they would not support the project today. Both have cited opposition by Chinatown.

Gym said she recently met with Adelman. After initially saying the two didn’t “discuss anything,” she later said she told him she was not in favor of public subsidies for arena projects. She also invoked recent news that a professional sports team — which many believe to be the Sixers — gave $250,000 to a super PAC backing Jeff Brown’s candidacy, saying: “It is kind of trash that they tried to buy one of the candidates on this stage.”

Brown later said he did not know whether the 76ers made a donation, saying “it wouldn’t matter to me anyway.”

On Wednesday the mayor said: “For the project to move forward, it is imperative that the development team ensure the project works for the surrounding communities. ... We look forward to engaging stakeholders and the surrounding communities as the city moves forward with its independent evaluation of the Sixers proposal.”

The mayor’s announcement said the city continues to encourage the developers to ensure that those who are most directly affected by the proposal are involved and engaged throughout every step of this process.

This is a developing story and will be updated.