The biggest concerts of the summer | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday! It’s a good day to take your lunch break outside. Enjoy the warm temps that will reach the low 70s.

Summer is my favorite season. If you need plans, the options are limitless and Philly is in for a treat all season long.

On top of street festivals and outdoor movie screenings, we’re getting amazing concerts. The lineup is so packed that we needed our music critic Dan DeLuca to pick the 26 biggest and best ones. 🔑

What’s the best concert you’ve been to in the city? Email us. 📧

Advertisement

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for concert season.

Our in-house pop critic Dan DeLuca has you covered.

Some of his picks:

Beyoncé: This one is shamelessly my personal favorite. If you scored tickets, I’m jealous and please let me live vicariously through you. The “Renaissance” tour kicked off in Sweden this month and she’ll make her way to Lincoln Financial Field in July. Root Picnic: The annual festival is taking over the Mann Center campus for two days, June 2-4. This year’s headliners include Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Eve, and Lil Uzi Vert. Pink: Doylestown’s own Alecia Moore has her traveling festival, Summer Carnival, coming to Citizens Bank Park. She’ll be here Sept. 18-19.

Honorable mentions: Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and the Cure are all coming to Wells Fargo Center. There’s also the Made in America lineup that hasn’t been announced yet.

Click here for the complete list. 🔑

Two stained-glass rose windows from a historic West Philly church were sold at auction for $100,000 each.

Reminder: Emmanuel Christian Center bought the building from Hickman Temple A.M.E. Church in the summer. The new pastor, William Brownlee Sr., sold the windows to Paul Brown, an architectural salvager, for $6,000 while renovating. Brownlee didn’t know the windows were by Tiffany.

Construction at the church is now suspended because the congregation ran out of money.

A day before the auction, Brownlee and Brown told The Inquirer they were in discussions that would result in Emmanuel Christian Center getting a cut of the net profits from the sale.

Continue reading to learn the full twisting journey of the rare windows that are more than a century old.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

We told you earlier this week that Sasha Velour, the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and visual artist, had a show at the Kimmel Cultural Campus last night.

Which season did she win?

A) 10

B) 9

C) 7

D) 12

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson were back in the recording studio. I’m hoping it means another Eagles Christmas album.

💻 Sharing: Hybrid work is here to stay and these Philly business leaders explained their tips on how to thrive in a partially virtual work environment. 🔑

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Your (likely) next mayor is from this neighborhood

AWAK ENS DOLT

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to Tamara Akbar, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: John Legend. Email us if you know the answer.

Photo of the day

The weekend is so close! I’m off for vacation for a few days but my amazing colleagues will step in and share the news you’ll need next week. I’ll be back soon. 👋🏽