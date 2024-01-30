Jefferson’s top emergency doc disciplined | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Tuesday. We’re making progress! It’ll be another cloudy day, with a high near 41.

Last October, the top physician in Jefferson’s Department of Emergency Medicine skipped a shift to undergo a diagnostic procedure without alerting his staff. While Theodore Christopher has been honored for his work, he also has a history of being unavailable. Our lead story takes a look at his controversial leadership record.

Also, due to a technical error, Monday’s newsletter didn’t link to a story we believe is a must-read. Reporter Samantha Melamed spent a year investigating Philadelphia’s collapsing rowhouses — finding that a surge in residential construction, a culture of impunity, and inadequate oversight are destroying homes across the city. In case you missed it, here are 12 of the most illuminating (and infuriating) takeaways from her investigation.

— Erin Reynolds (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Theodore Christopher, the top physician in Jefferson’s Department of Emergency Medicine and its longtime chair, was scheduled to work a shift tending to patients and overseeing staff on Oct. 30, 2023. Instead, on that late October day, he was under anesthesia undergoing a diagnostic procedure in another part of the hospital.

His absence raised alarms among staff. Christopher had failed to notify the on-call physician and left subordinates scrambling to find another shift supervisor. Though patients did not experience any lapse in medical care, Christopher’s actions could have jeopardized them if another doctor hadn’t summoned backup.

Jefferson placed Christopher on leave in November, but sources say he was back at work by early December. Christopher has since apologized to his fellow emergency medicine doctors, saying he learned his lesson, but this is not the first time that doctors on his staff have criticized his leadership.

What’s next for this top doc? The Pennsylvania Department of State, which licenses medical doctors, is considering if further discipline is warranted. Read on.

The Pa. Supreme Court stopped short Monday of recognizing abortion access as a right protected by the state’s constitution. But in fractured decision, three of the five justices signaled that they could be open to making that finding in the future.

The debate arose from a challenge to a state law limiting Medicaid funding for abortions.

A coalition of seven state abortion providers had urged the justices to not only overturn that ban but to recognize for the first time a constitutional right for citizens to make their own reproductive choices.

The state high court justices ultimately split on whether they were ready to make the call just yet — deferring the question first to a lower court — but reproductive rights advocates still hailed the ruling as a positive development.

Now, with both the Medicaid funding question and the debate over constitutional protections back in Commonwealth Court, you can expect a heated legal battle over the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania.

What you should know today

Paola Pérez will be back in your inbox tomorrow.

