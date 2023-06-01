It started with liking controversial tweets | Morning Newsletter

We’ll have summer weather with temps reaching the high 80s. Be sure to go outside and take in the sun.

About a half-dozen organizations made up of medical students at Thomas Jefferson University are calling on the school to improve diversity efforts and publicly hold the president accountable.

What happened: President Mark Tykocinski, who is also dean of the medical college, liked tweets, some from accounts described as far-right. The tweets were critical of diversity efforts on college campuses, questioned the science of COVID-19 vaccines, and called transgender surgery “child mutilation.” Tykocinski told The Inquirer he liked them in order to bookmark them for later learning.

Students from LGBTQ and underrepresented racial groups said his explanation was “difficult to comprehend.”

Notable quote: “We believe this incident represents a broader issue concerning this institution’s lack of diversity and inclusion,” they wrote to Jefferson’s CEO Joseph Cacchione and the board of trustees in an open letter posted on Instagram. The students belong to several groups, including JeffLGBTQ and the Student National Medical Association, which supports current and future underrepresented minority medical students.

Important note: Jefferson’s medical college placed last for diversity of all medical schools in the region, and 115th of 130 medical schools nationally, according to U.S. News and World Report’s “Most Diverse Medical Schools” rankings.

Philadelphia hasn’t had a women’s pro basketball team in 25 years.

During an interview with Sports Business Journal, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert discussed eight cities she was considering for two expansion teams, and Philadelphia wasn’t one of them.

Reporter Alex Coffey argues in her latest column that this is a gross oversight considering Philly’s rich legacy of women’s basketball that goes beyond local legend Dawn Staley. Some of the WNBA’s biggest stars shaped their career here, including Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper.

In her own words: “The history is there. The right ownership group isn’t. Which is a shame, when you consider that the 442nd-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, owns an NBA team in this very city,” Coffey wrote.

What you should know today

