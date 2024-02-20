Are turf fields making kids sick? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, and happy 61st birthday, Sir Charles Barkley.

Our top story comes from reporters Barbara Laker and David Gambacorta, and looks into whether slews of toxic chemicals that lurk in artificial turf could be harmful to young athletes.

Also, sentencing hearings are expected this week for some of Johnny Doc’s top allies.

Let’s dive in.

Across the United States, parents, youth coaches, and medical experts worry that a melange of dangerous chemicals, lurking unseen in an estimated 13,000 artificial turf fields, has made youth athletes sick.

It is a vexing dilemma, particularly in municipalities that still regard turf as a cheap and effective way to create safe outdoor spaces for children.

And in Philadelphia, a new turf soccer and baseball field is the centerpiece of a $7.5 million overhaul of South Philly’s Lawrence E. Murphy Recreation Center, and city officials are seeking to include more than a dozen turf fields as part of a controversial $250 million renovation of sprawling Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park.

Important context: Researchers determined only in 2019 that artificial turf contains PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The so-called forever chemicals, which are used in a wide range of consumer products, and linked to cancer, liver damage, and other illnesses.

Read the full report from reporters Barbara Laker and David Gambacorta.

Starting today, sentencing hearings will be held this week for some of the top allies of former union chief John Dougherty, all of whom are now facing potential prison sentences for their roles in helping him embezzle more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the union he led for nearly 30 years.

Those set to be sentenced this week include:

⚖️Michael Neill, the former head of the union’s apprentice training program.

⚖️Marita Crawford, Local 98′s former political director.

⚖️And Niko Rodriguez, a Local 98 employee that prosecutors said ran personal errands for Dougherty while on the union’s payroll.

The sentences U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl hands down this week could give us our first indicator of how much prison time Dougherty could be facing, when it’s his turn to be sentenced in May.

Reporters Jeremy Roebuck and Oona Goodin-Smith take a look at the week ahead in court.

What you should know today

What we're...

Photo of the day

