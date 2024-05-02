🏀 The odds of Maxey’s miracle | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Thursday. Expect sun and temps in the high 80s (yes, again).

The Sixers earned their right to play Game 6 tonight thanks in large part to one player. Even the most casual of fans can find something to cheer in our top story about Tyrese Maxey’s odds-defying last-minute baskets in Tuesday’s playoff game.

And the suburban side of City Avenue is set to triple its apartment count, transforming the office and retail hub. Planners are trying to make it more amenable to residents who want to rely less on their cars.

Whether you follow the Sixers religiously, call yourself a fair-weather fan, or wish they would get this series over with so we can all get on with our lives — you’ve gotta admit, they’re giving us some great playoff storylines.

The most prominent right now: The Sixers were really not supposed to get this far in the first round. But in the final moments of Tuesday night’s would-be elimination game against the New York Knicks, guard Tyrese Maxey beat improbable odds by scoring seven points in 17 seconds, tying it up at the buzzer and ultimately pulling out a 112-106 win in overtime.

How improbable? With 28 seconds of regulation to go, the Sixers had a 0.7% chance of winning. Check out The Inquirer’s quick, interactive breakdown of the win that almost wasn’t.

And as we await Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center tonight, catch up on these also-fun stories:

🗣️ Sixers owners are partnering with Fanatics’ Michael Rubin to distribute 2,000 tickets for Philly fans to attend, after Knicks fans overran our last home game.

🐔 The team is extending “Bricken 4 Chicken” to the full game for the rest of the playoff run, since the enthusiasm the free chicken promo sparked in the Sixers’ play-in game jolted them to a win.

🏆 The NBA’s Most Improved Player just keeps getting better and better. Columnist David Murphy connects Maxey’s end-of-game run to a ‘90s legend.

Think City Avenue, and you might imagine traffic, office towers, and strip malls. Great, if you love sitting in your car.

But those in charge of planning along the border between Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township are working to boost “walkability and connectivity” as the suburban stretch sees more residential development. More than 2,500 housing units have been recently built or are in the works.

“We’re looking at promoting the principles of new urbanism and encouraging a more mixed-use environment,” Lower Merion’s senior planner told The Inquirer.

Where does retail fit into these plans for change? What other amenities are on the way? Who is choosing to live along City Avenue? Commercial real estate reporter Jake Blumgart explains.

