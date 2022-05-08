Mother’s Day will include more rain and the forecast high, 52, would be the lowest top temperature for May 8 in 75 years.

I’ve been talking to service-industry workers about working conditions for months, and while some had interest in unionizing, far more expressed skepticism that bars and restaurants could organize. There’s been good reason for that skepticism: Pandemic-era efforts to organize fizzled at places like Dock Street and Cake Life Bake Shop. But the current push to organize Philly’s food scene feels different, in part because it’s more formal.

Workers at Korshak Bagels and Good Karma Cafe have formed unions recognized by the National Labor Relations Board, as have workers at The Wayward restaurant and its adjoining hotel. Old City Coffee organizers narrowly lost a vote to unionize last month, and five Philly Starbucks stores will vote soon.

I wanted to take a look at why employees want to unionize, why small business owners are resistant to it, and whether there’s a way both parties might benefit from organizing.

❓Pop Quiz❓

What did they call the fleet-footed delivery boys — the Grubhub of the 1910s — who “dashed through the sawdust, ferrying orders to in-town customers” in the early days of Reading Terminal Market?

A) Basil Boys

B) Market Brats

C) Newsies

D) Diamond Dashers

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Frequented by the Hermit of the Wissahickon ...

ALICK EVES POUF

