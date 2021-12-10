I have quite the heartwarming story for what’s going to be another chilly Friday.

There’s a Pennsylvania man on a $10,000 mission with his own savings to ensure people get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the kind of story we all need right now.

Also, a rundown of what we do and don’t know about Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and the rumors swirling that she could become New York City’s next top cop.

You can’t help but admire Kirk Bower.

Bower, who lives about 125 miles from Philadelphia in Columbia County, is offering $50 to anyone from his town of Berwick and neighboring Nescopeck to get vaccinated.

But it’s less about the gesture than the impetus. After Bower lost a dear friend to the virus, he took $10,000 of his own money — money he’d saved to restore an old truck — to incentivize as many as 200 people to protect themselves.

“I thought long and hard about what our duty is to our fellow man. We seem to have lost track of that, but we’re all in this together,” Bower said. “If people need an incentive, I can give them a $50 bill with proof of two shots.”

The rumors that Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is leaving the job she took less than two years ago are — for now — just rumors.

Outlaw this week said that she’s “flattered” to be seen as a candidate for the next New York City commissioner but that she’s “continuing to focus on her work here.”

🙂 What we do know: New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has said he will pick a woman to lead the NYPD. The department is the largest in the country, with about 35,000 uniformed officers, almost six times the size of the Philly force. Local news outlets have reported Outlaw is a finalist.

🤔 What we don’t know: It’s unclear if Outlaw interviewed for the job. She dodged the question, saying: “Any questions about the NYPD job need to be referred to them. It’s their process and out of respect for their process, I don’t have anything further to say on that.”

Our reporter Anna Orso has this and more on why, when it comes to the NYPD’s top cop, Outlaw’s name just keeps popping up.

With the Flyers hitting 10 straight losses, the team is on pace to miss the NHL playoffs for the first time in a long time. Today’s question: Do you know the pair of seasons in which the Flyers fell short of making the postseason? I’ll give you a hint: Bill Clinton was president. Take a guess and check this out for the answer.

