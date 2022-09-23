The sun returns but with a breeze. Expect a high of 64 and enjoy the cooler weather.

We have a lot of news today. Let’s dive in.

Despite the common knowledge that Manayunk’s Venice Island is flood-prone, Rock Urban Development is pushing forward with an apartment complex proposal.

At 213 units, the project would almost double the number of homes on the island between the Schuylkill and the Manayunk Canal.

Necessary context: This proposal comes a year after Hurricane Ida swamped Venice Island and much of adjacent Main Street Manayunk, causing millions of dollars in property damage.

In 1999, the same year the once-industrial Venice Island was rezoned for residential development, Hurricane Floyd hit. The river rose 14.1 feet, a taste of what was to come.

Residential building on the land isn’t popular among neighbors. The Manayunk Neighborhood Council sued to prevent residential development from springing up on the southern half of the island but was defeated at the state Supreme Court.

Reminder: Rescue boats were required to save residents from one of the developments in 2014, but another project moved forward a few years later.

Reporter Jake Blumgart explains why Rock Urban Development still thinks this is a smart idea.

For Tania Brown — the widow of Dennis Plowden Jr. — Wednesday’s conviction of a former Philadelphia police officer on charges of killing her husband was a victory, but one drenched in sadness.

“I feel that this granted some measure of justice,” Brown said Thursday. “Dennis’ death is not vain. Someone has acknowledged that there was wrong done.”

Officer Eric Ruch Jr., who is white, fatally shot the unarmed Plowden, who was Black, two days after Christmas in 2017. It was moments after Plowden emerged dazed from a crashed car after leading police on a chase.

Five years later, the racially mixed jury acquitted Ruch of a third-degree murder charge but found him guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

“Despite the jury not finding him guilty of third-degree murder, for us, the family, a win is a win,” Bond said. “He’s not walking away from this.”

A historic moment: The conviction was an extremely rare event and the most serious ever obtained for an on-duty killing by a city police officer.

Read more of Craig McCoy’s exclusive interview with Tania Brown.

