In 2015, veteran advocates declared victory. The city had reached “functional zero” for its population of homeless vets. Essentially, the belief was that every veteran who wanted housing would get housing.

But there’s a problem: There are still veterans living on the streets of the country they proudly served.

While real progress has been made, social and mental roadblocks prevent this community from asking for help, often before it is too late.

And although the number of homeless veterans in the city is relatively small, living on the streets has led to grave outcomes for some.

Reporter Marina Affo has the full story on the challenges of finding shelter for our homeless heroes.

The first few families have begun to arrive in Philadelphia from Afghanistan. Some will come to this country with only the clothes on their backs and the trauma in their heart, without a friend to call or a relative to embrace.

But there will still be someone awaiting their arrival at the airport.

Members of the Nationalities Service Center “Welcome Team” will bring flowers and balloons, and hand-drawn cards from kids. They’ll tote big signs that say, “Welcome to the USA.”

For many fleeing the war-torn country, these welcoming faces will be the first Americans they’ll meet in this country. But this team knows their good intentions and sincere enthusiasm can’t fully comfort people who have been driven from their homeland by war and violence.

Reporter Jeff Gammage has the full story on the first wave of Afghan refugees arriving in Philadelphia.

“If you’re looking for ways to quantify the depths of the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, there may not be many bleaker statistics than this: There’s only been one day so far this year — Jan. 2 — when not a single person was shot in the city,” writes The Inquirer Editorial Board.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in 2011, says the House of Representatives passed universal background checks — with bipartisan support — more than 150 days ago. “It’s time for the Senate to finish the job,” she writes.

The U.S. is faced with a “wicked problem” that is difficult to solve, writes academics Amelia E. Van Pelt and Angela K. Shen. “While high-income countries are developing strategies to distribute a third dose of the vaccine, low- and middle-income countries are in dire need of their first dose.”

